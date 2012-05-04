FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone drags on world's private sector -PMIs
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone drags on world's private sector -PMIs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The deteriorating euro zone economy dragged on the world’s private sector in April, as global business activity expanded at its slowest pace in five months, a survey showed on Friday.

JPMorgan’s Global Manufacturing and Services PMI slipped to 52.2 in April from March’s 54.4, but stayed above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for a 33rd month.

“With new order inflows and job creation also slower at the start of Q2, it looks as if the world economy is set for a softer growth patch heading into mid-year,” said David Hensley, economist at JPMorgan.

The global services index slipped to 52.0 in April from 55.0 in March, its lowest reading since October last year.

National PMIs released earlier on Friday suggested the euro zone economy euro worsened markedly in April, clashing with the prospect of a gradual recovery augured by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi this week.

