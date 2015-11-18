FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold ekes out gains, languishes near 2010 low
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 18, 2015 / 1:17 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ekes out gains, languishes near 2010 low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Silver up slightly after hitting 2-1/2-month low

* Expectations of U.S. rate hike in December support dollar

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold eked out small gains on Wednesday as another bomb scare in Europe and gunfire in Paris fuelled tentative safe-haven bids, but a firm dollar kept a lid on prices that hit their lowest in nearly six years earlier in the session.

Silver tracked bullion, returning to positive territory after dropping to a 2-1/2-month low, while platinum languished at a seven-year low.

Spot gold was up 0.07 percent at $1,071.4 an ounce at 0752 GMT, after falling to $1,064.95 earlier, the lowest since February 2010. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.11 percent at $1,069.7.

Bullion prices have fallen for 14 out of 16 sessions under pressure from expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates next month.

Data on Tuesday showing U.S. consumer prices increased in October further fuelled those expectations.

But bullion managed to regain some lost ground late in Asia trading as the dollar eased slightly to 99.477 against a basket of currencies. This, however, was not too far off its 7-month highs of 99.756 hit earlier in the session.

“We saw a pop in the last few days, but the knee jerk reaction didn’t really last. The overriding factor has been the rising dollar and the expectation of Fed hiking rates in December,” said Victor Thianpiriya, analyst at ANZ.

However, heightened security concerns in Europe after Friday night’s attacks in Paris in which 129 people were killed continue to underpin gold’s safe-have appeal.

German authorities called off a soccer game which Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to attend, citing threats of bombing, while two Air France flights to Paris from the United States have been diverted.

Gunfire also erupted in a north Paris suburb early on Wednesday as special police forces launched an operation to catch one of the suspects believed to be behind last week’s gun and bomb attacks. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.