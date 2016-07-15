FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Spot gold turns higher as Turkish PM says military coup underway
July 15, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

Spot gold turns higher as Turkish PM says military coup underway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Spot gold prices turned higher, reversing earlier losses in late trade on Friday in New York after Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said a group within the country's military has attempted to overthrow the government.

Gold was up 0.23 percent at $1,337.73 per ounce at 4:42 p.m. EST (2042 GMT), moving off intraday lows of $1,322.

"Gold has been frog-marched $10 higher over the last hour when it became apparent that there has been an attempted coup in Turkey," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"Gold hasn't been a very good geopolitical hedge in recent years, though sentiment may have changed especially if it suggests instability in other governments in the region." (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

