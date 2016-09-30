PRECIOUS-Gold slips as concerns about Deutsche Bank ease

* AFP reports Deutsche Bank near to reducing $14 bln settlement * Gold up about 1 pct for September, down slightly in qtr * U.S. consumer spending unexpectedly falls in August (New throughout, updates prices, adds comments, report on Deutsche Bank, NEW YORK dateline) By Devika Krishna Kumar NEW YORK Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in volatile trading on Friday as safe-haven demand dwindled after stocks in major markets largely recovered from a sell-off on easing concerns about Deutsche Bank. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,316.32 per ounce by 2:48 p.m. EDT (1848 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down up 0.7 percent at $1,317.10 an ounce. AFP reported that Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, was close to reaching a $5.4 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over charges that it had mis-sold mortgage-backed securities. That was far less than the $14 billion previously demanded by the U.S. Department of Justice, assuaging some concerns about the bank's stability. A slump in Deutsche Bank's already battered stock had sent Europe into a fresh tailspin early on Friday and left world equity markets sliding toward their worst week in three months. Safe-haven demand had supported bullion until the market turned its attention to U.S. economic data. The Commerce Department said on Friday that U.S. consumer spending fell in August for the first time in seven months while inflation showed signs of accelerating, mixed signals that could keep the Fed cautious about raising interest rates. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent gain in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. "We got a little bit of a pop from Deutsche Bank but I don't think that is enough to give this market a much needed lift," said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for brokerage RJO Futures in Chicago. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that while he has scoured the U.S. economic data, he saw no evidence of overheating, so the central bank could continue to be patient in raising interest rates. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar and making commodities more expensive for non-U.S.-firms. The dollar index steadied to trade largely unchanged on the day after a choppy session. Gold is up more nearly 1 percent for the month, partly because of the weaker dollar after the Fed chose not to raise interest rates at last week's policy-setting meeting. For the quarter, gold is down marginally as the metal fell more than 3 percent in August as brokers said flight-to-safety type of trading was not prevalent. Spot silver was up 0.26 percent at $19.14 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.23 percent to $1,024.3. Palladium rose 1.26 percent to $721 on Friday and was up 21 percent for the quarter, its biggest gain since late 2010. (Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in London, Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans and Richard Chang)