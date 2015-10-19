FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 3-1/2-month high after mixed U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 19, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 3-1/2-month high after mixed U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Gold held below a 3-1/2-month
high on Monday, as mixed U.S. economic data added to uncertainty
over whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this
year.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,176.11 an ounce by 0052
GMT, after dipping 0.5 percent on Friday on a stronger dollar.
    * The metal came under pressure on Friday after data showed
U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded strongly in early October,
suggesting that the economic recovery remained on track despite
headwinds from a strong dollar and weak global
demand. 
    * Inflation data on Thursday had also helped the dollar move
away from seven-week lows as it rekindled expectations the Fed
could raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade in
December.
    * A separate report on Friday, however, showed industrial
output slipped 0.2 percent on renewed weakness in oil and gas
drilling. 
    * Before the drop on Friday, gold had rallied to a
3-1/2-month high of $1,190.63 as investors bet the Fed could be
forced to delay a rate hike to next year due to sluggishness in
the U.S. economy amid a slack in the global economy. 
    * Investors sentiment towards gold has improved in recent
weeks. Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in COMEX gold and silver to near five-month highs in the week
ended Oct. 13, U.S. government data showed on Friday.
 
    * Other data, however, showed a drop in assets of SPDR Gold
Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, by 0.89 percent
to 693.75 tonnes on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares held little changed near two-month highs in
early Monday trade, with investors looking to a range of
economic data from China for clues to exactly how far China's
growth has cooled down. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0200 China Urban Investment YTD Sept 
    0200 China Industrial Output Sept 
    0200 China Retail Sales Sept 
    0200 China GDP QQ, YY Q3 
    1300 US NAHB Housing market Index Oct

    PRICES AT 0052 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1176.11    -0.79     -0.07
 Spot silver            16    -0.05     -0.31
 Spot platinum     1010.74    -0.25     -0.02
 Spot palladium     692.45    -0.77     -0.11
 Comex gold         1176.3     -6.8     -0.57
 Comex silver        16.01   -0.104     -0.65
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.