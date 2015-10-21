FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains near $1,175 on dollar weakness
October 21, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains near $1,175 on dollar weakness

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold clung to overnight gains
on Wednesday, supported by weakness in the dollar and global
equities, as investors awaited clues on when the Federal Reserve
will raise U.S. rates.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,176.40 an ounce
by 0038 GMT. The metal gained 0.5 percent in the previous
session, snapping a three-day losing streak. 
    * Bullion gained as the euro rose against the dollar on
Tuesday, bolstered by solid regional economic data and comments
from European Central Bank (ECB) officials suggesting further
monetary easing may not be imminent. 
    * A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies, while also increasing its
appeal as a hedge.
    * Weakness in equity markets also triggered some safe-haven
bids for gold. Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday on soft
corporate earnings, while Asian equities got off to a sluggish
start on Wednesday. 
    * Despite gains, gold was still trading below a 3-1/2-month
high hit last week.
    * With gold now back at its 200-day moving average near
$1,175, some expect more gains though trading could be quiet
ahead of the ECB policy meet on Thursday and Fed meet next week.
    * Investors will be closely monitoring U.S. data and
comments from Fed officials on monetary policy to gauge when the
U.S. central bank could raise rates for the first time in nearly
a decade.
    * Market expectations for a rate hike have shifted to next
year in recent weeks amid concerns about the global economy,
although some haven't completely ruled out a hike in December.
    * Uncertainty over the timing of a U.S. rate hike has
weighed on gold, a non-interest-paying asset. 
    * Gold prices, which hit a near four-month high of $1,190.63
an ounce last week, are expected to slip to $1,159.88 by October
2016, delegates to the London Bullion Market Association's
annual gathering predicted on Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    No major data due on Wednesday 
    
    PRICES AT 0038 GMT
 Metal           Last     Change   Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1176.4      0.7     0.06
 Spot silver        15.9     0.02     0.13
 Spot platinum    1020.1     4.86     0.48
 Spot palladium   691.77     0.27     0.04
 Comex gold       1176.6     -0.9    -0.08
 Comex silver     15.895   -0.022    -0.14
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

