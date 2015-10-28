FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains, but caution prevails ahead of Fed
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 28, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains, but caution prevails ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gold retained small overnight
gains on Wednesday, but caution prevailed ahead of a Federal
Reserve policy statement later in the session as investors
waited for clues on the timing of a U.S. rate hike.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,165.81 an ounce
by 0030 GMT. The metal had risen 0.3 percent in the previous
session, snapping a four-day losing streak.
    * Bullion was supported after data on Tuesday showed a
second straight drop in a gauge of U.S. business investment in
September and a decline in consumer confidence this month,
hinting at economic weakness. 
    * But gains in the metal were limited as the dollar rose.
 
    * Many investors also chose to stick to the sidelines ahead
of a statement by the Fed on Wednesday following a two-day
policy meeting.
    * The U.S. central bank is not expected to raise rates on
Wednesday, but markets will be eyeing the statement for the
Fed's take on the U.S. and global economies, and whether it
could hike rates at its next meeting in December.
    * The Fed had refrained from raising rates last month,
citing global concerns. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has since said
the bank would still increase rates this year, though some other
policymakers have said otherwise. 
    * Bullion has been weighed by uncertainty over the timing of
a rate hike. Ultra-low rates boost the appeal of
non-interest-paying gold.
    * In physical markets, China's net gold imports from main
conduit Hong Kong jumped to a 10-month high in September, data
showed on Tuesday, in a strong sign of recovering demand in the
second half of the year. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks slipped early on Wednesday, taking cues from
an overnight decline on Wall Street, while a wait-and-see mood
prevailed ahead of a policy statement from the Fed.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Nov 
    0700 Germany Import prices Sep 
    0745 France Consumer confidence Oct 
    1230 U.S. Trade data Sep 
    1800 Fed releases statement after policy meeting

    PRICES AT 0030 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1165.81    -0.74    -0.06
 Spot silver         15.87     0.03     0.19
 Spot platinum      985.24     2.24     0.23
 Spot palladium     674.22    -0.28    -0.04
 Comex gold           1166      0.2     0.02
 Comex silver        15.87    0.007     0.04
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.