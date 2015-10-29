FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week low as Fed puts December rate hike in play
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Gold Market Report
October 29, 2015 / 12:22 AM / in 2 years

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week low as Fed puts December rate hike in play

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up on Thursday but
stayed near its lowest level in two weeks after the Federal
Reserve hinted at a possible U.S. rate hike in December,
bolstering the dollar and reducing the appeal of
non-interest-paying bullion. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold nudged up 0.3 percent to $1,158.66 an
ounce by 0012 GMT, following a 1 percent slide in the previous
session. The metal had fallen to $1,152, its lowest since Oct.
13 on Wednesday. 
    * U.S. gold futures slid 1.5 percent on Thursday.
    * The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but in
a direct reference to its next policy meeting put a December
rate hike firmly in play.
    * In recent weeks, investors had bet that the U.S. central
bank would delay its first rate hike in nearly a decade to next
year due to weakness in the global economy and its impact on the
United States.
    * The Fed on Wednesday said raising rates at its next
meeting would depend on progress made on employment and
inflation, but omitted any reference to global developments
affecting U.S. economic activity.
    * The surprise tone sent the dollar soaring against a basket
of major currencies to its highest level in more than two
months. 
    * A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies, while higher rates also hurt the metal's
appeal. 
    * Rate futures traders boosted bets that the Fed would raise
rates at its next meeting on Dec 15-16. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.17 percent to 694.34
tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * Investors will now be closely monitoring U.S. data,
including gross domestic product due later in the session, to
gauge the strength of the economy and how it could affect the
Fed's monetary policy.
    * U.S. third-quarter economic growth could surprise on the
upside after government data on Wednesday showed the goods trade
deficit narrowed sharply to a seven-month low in September.
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. bond yields rose and stocks sold off after the Fed 
statement on Wednesday. 
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct 
    1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct 
    1230 U.S. GDP Advance Q3 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct 
    1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Sep

    PRICES AT 0012 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1158.66     2.96      0.26
 Spot silver          15.9    -0.02     -0.13
 Spot platinum      994.74    -3.26     -0.33
 Spot palladium        674    -3.75     -0.55
 Comex gold         1158.9    -17.2     -1.46
 Comex silver        15.93   -0.363     -2.23
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
