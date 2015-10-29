PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week low as Fed puts December rate hike in play

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up on Thursday but stayed near its lowest level in two weeks after the Federal Reserve hinted at a possible U.S. rate hike in December, bolstering the dollar and reducing the appeal of non-interest-paying bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold nudged up 0.3 percent to $1,158.66 an ounce by 0012 GMT, following a 1 percent slide in the previous session. The metal had fallen to $1,152, its lowest since Oct. 13 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures slid 1.5 percent on Thursday. * The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but in a direct reference to its next policy meeting put a December rate hike firmly in play. * In recent weeks, investors had bet that the U.S. central bank would delay its first rate hike in nearly a decade to next year due to weakness in the global economy and its impact on the United States. * The Fed on Wednesday said raising rates at its next meeting would depend on progress made on employment and inflation, but omitted any reference to global developments affecting U.S. economic activity. * The surprise tone sent the dollar soaring against a basket of major currencies to its highest level in more than two months. * A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher rates also hurt the metal's appeal. * Rate futures traders boosted bets that the Fed would raise rates at its next meeting on Dec 15-16. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.17 percent to 694.34 tonnes on Wednesday. * Investors will now be closely monitoring U.S. data, including gross domestic product due later in the session, to gauge the strength of the economy and how it could affect the Fed's monetary policy. * U.S. third-quarter economic growth could surprise on the upside after government data on Wednesday showed the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply to a seven-month low in September. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. bond yields rose and stocks sold off after the Fed statement on Wednesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct 1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct 1230 U.S. GDP Advance Q3 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Sep PRICES AT 0012 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1158.66 2.96 0.26 Spot silver 15.9 -0.02 -0.13 Spot platinum 994.74 -3.26 -0.33 Spot palladium 674 -3.75 -0.55 Comex gold 1158.9 -17.2 -1.46 Comex silver 15.93 -0.363 -2.23 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)