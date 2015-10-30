FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eyes worst week in two months on US rate hike view
#Gold Market Report
October 30, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eyes worst week in two months on US rate hike view

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gold held near its lowest in
three weeks on Friday and looked set to post its worst week in
two months on expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise
U.S. rates this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,146.26 an ounce by 0032
GMT, not far from a three-week low of $1,144.20 in the previous
session. 
    * Bullion is down 1.4 percent for the week, the sharpest
decline since the week ended Aug. 28.
    * The metal has been under pressure after the Fed on
Wednesday surprised with a direct reference to its next policy
meeting as a possibility for the first U.S. rate hike in nearly
a decade.
    * The Fed said raising rates at its next meeting would
depend on progress made on employment and inflation, and omitted
any reference to global developments affecting U.S. economic
activity. 
    * Gold had rallied earlier this month on speculation that
the softness in the global economy could prompt the U.S. central
bank to delay the rate hike to next year. The hawkish tone on
Wednesday triggered a sell-off in the metal.
    * The strength in the dollar also hurt gold. The greenback
climbed to a 2-1/2-month high on Wednesday after the Fed, though
it has since given back some of those gains. 
    * Investors will be watching the Bank of Japan's monetary
policy decision due later in the day for trading cues. The BOJ
is expected to hold monetary policy steady even while diluting
its rosy inflation forecasts, sources say. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Stock markets around the world fell and bond yields rose
as investors weighed the implications that a U.S. interest rate
rise before the end of the year would have for the global
economy and markets. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany Retail sales Sep 
    0745 France Consumer spending Sep 
    1000 Euro zone Inflation Oct 
    1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep 
    1230 U.S. Personal consumption Sep 
    1230 U.S. Employment wages Q3 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct
    
    PRICES AT 0032 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1146.26     0.75     0.07
 Spot silver         15.61     0.05     0.32
 Spot platinum      985.49    -4.01    -0.41
 Spot palladium      669.5      1.5     0.22
 Comex gold         1146.2     -1.1     -0.1
 Comex silver       15.605    0.055     0.35
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
