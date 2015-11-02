FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold dips to 4-week low on U.S. rate hike fears
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 2, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips to 4-week low on U.S. rate hike fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest level
in four weeks on Monday, extending a sell-off to a fourth
straight session, as investors feared the Federal Reserve would
hike U.S. rates this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,140.40 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, after earlier dropping to $1,134.60, its lowest
since Oct. 5. 
    * The metal had posted its worst weekly drop in nine weeks
on Friday after the Fed surprised with a direct reference to its
next policy meeting as a possibility for the first U.S. rate
hike in nearly a decade.
    * Gold had rallied last month on speculation that the
softness in the global economy could prompt the U.S. central
bank to delay the rate hike to next year. But the Fed's hawkish
tone triggered a sell-off in the metal.
    * Rising interest rates tend to weigh on gold because they
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    * Traders have said the technical picture for gold has
deteriorated, warning of further price drops.
    * A decline in the dollar on Monday failed to offer any
support for gold. 
    * Investors are cutting back on their gold exposure. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3 percent to
692.26 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Speculators trimmed a bullish bet in gold from an
8-1/2-month high in the week ended Oct. 27, while they hiked a
net long stance in silver to the highest level on record , U.S.
government data showed on Friday. 
    * Physical buying wasn't strong enough to offer price
support. Gold demand in Asia saw some uptick towards the end of
last week, as lower prices attracted buyers. But local premiums
remained largely unmoved, a sign that demand hasn't picked up in
a significant way. 
    * U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales slumped 73
percent in October, data showed on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks dipped early on Monday following lacklustre
Chinese data out over the weekend, while the dollar remained on
the defensive against the yen after the Bank of Japan's decision
to hold policy steady favoured the Japanese currency. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Oct 
    0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Oct 
    0855 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI Oct 
    0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct 
    1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Oct 
    1500 U.S. Construction spending Sep

    PRICES AT 0029 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold          1140.4    -1.6    -0.14
 Spot silver         15.54    0.02     0.13
 Spot platinum       981.2   -0.54    -0.06
 Spot palladium     669.95   -3.55    -0.53
 Comex gold         1140.4      -1    -0.09
 Comex silver       15.545  -0.022    -0.14
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.