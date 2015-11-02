PRECIOUS-Gold dips to 4-week low on U.S. rate hike fears

* Gold falls to 4-week trough of $1,134.60/oz * Physical demand, investor flows weak * Drop in dollar, stocks fail to lift bullion (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest level in four weeks on Monday, extending a sell-off into a fourth straight session as investors feared the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. interest rates this year. The technical picture for gold has deteriorated, with traders warning of further price drops. Physical demand and investor flows have also not supported the metal. Spot gold fell to $1,134.60 an ounce, its lowest since Oct. 5, early on Monday before recovering to trade at $1,141.50 by 0642 GMT. Gold had rallied last month on speculation that the softness in the global economy could prompt the Fed to delay the rate hike to next year. But the U.S. central bank's hawkish tone last week triggered a sell-off in bullion. Technical selling and liquidation of long positions were sending prices lower, according to HSBC analyst James Steel. "Gold probably needs moderately better emerging market import demand if it is to sustain a rally. In the near term, the market also needs a respite from investor liquidations if prices are to stabilise," Steel said. Asian gold demand saw some uptick towards the end of last week, as lower prices attracted buyers. But local premiums remained largely unmoved, a sign that demand has not picked up in a significant way, dealers said. Demand outside of Asia also remained soft. U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales slumped 73 percent in October. Investors were seen reducing their gold exposure. Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent to 692.26 tonnes on Friday. Speculators trimmed a bullish bet in gold from an 8-1/2-month high in the week ended Oct. 27, while they boosted a net long stance in silver to the highest level on record. Traders have been selling gold since the Fed on Wednesday surprised with a direct reference to its next policy meeting as a possibility for the first U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade. The metal had posted its worst weekly drop in nine weeks on Friday. Rising interest rates tend to weigh on gold because they lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold failed to see safe-haven bids on Monday despite weakness in the dollar and equities. Asian stocks slid after soft Chinese factory surveys stoked global growth concerns, while the dollar slipped. Gold is expected to test support at $1,131, a break below which could cause a loss towards the next support at $1,119, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao. PRICES AT 0642 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1141.5 -0.5 -0.04 Spot silver 15.46 -0.06 -0.39 Spot platinum 971 -10.74 -1.09 Spot palladium 667.3 -6.2 -0.92 Comex gold 1141.5 0.1 0.01 Comex silver 15.5 -0.067 -0.43 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Anand Basu)