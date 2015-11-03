PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 4-week low on U.S. rate hike view

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gold languished near a four-week low on Tuesday as investors bet the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. rates this year, triggering fund outflows. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,133.65 an ounce by 0016 GMT, not far from a four-week low of $1,132.35 reached in the previous session. The metal slid for a fourth consecutive session on Monday. * Gold is seeing a sell-off as investors position themselves for a possible U.S. rate hike this year. Last week, the Fed firmly put a December rate rise in play, hurting earlier expectations that the increase could be pushed to next year on global growth concerns. * As a non-interest-paying asset, gold demand could take a hit from higher rates, while the dollar would also be boosted. * U.S. economic data on Monday was supportive of a rate hike this year. Manufacturing activity in October hit a 2-1/2-year low, but a rise in new orders offered hope the United States might have seen its worst. * Other data showed construction spending rose in September to the highest in 7-1/2 years, indicating the economy remained on firmer ground despite signs of consumer spending cooling. * The rate hike expectations have kept interest in gold muted as seen in investor flows. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.43 percent to 689.28 tonnes on Monday, the lowest in three weeks. * Speculators have trimmed bullish bets on gold from an 8-1/2-month high. * Technical selling and soft physical demand could also hurt gold prices. * CME Group Inc's online trading platform CME Direct reopened four hours after it was shut on Monday due to a technical issue, the latest glitch to hit the world's largest futures market operator and roil commodity trading. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday after mixed U.S. economic data and slightly stronger-than-expected German factory activity helped European stocks, even as weak Chinese data pushed down Asian markets and crude oil prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Oct 1500 U.S. Factory orders Sep PRICES AT 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1133.65 0.3 0.03 Spot silver 15.39 0 0 Spot platinum 971 -1.5 -0.15 Spot palladium 649 1.5 0.23 Comex gold 1133.6 -2.3 -0.2 Comex silver 15.4 -0.008 -0.05 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)