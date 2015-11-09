FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month low after robust U.S. jobs report
November 9, 2015 / 12:38 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month low after robust U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold languished near its lowest
in three months on Monday following an eight-day losing streak,
as surging U.S. nonfarm payrolls boosted expectations of a
December rate hike in the United States. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,089 an ounce by
0023 GMT, following its worst week in two years. The metal had
dropped to $1,084.90 on Friday, the lowest since August, after
U.S. jobs data beat market expectations.
    * Gold is just about $12 away from a 5-1/2-year low hit in
July. 
    * Employers outside the farming sector added 271,000 jobs in
October, the most in 10 months, and the jobless rate fell to a
7-1/2-year low of 5 percent. Economists had forecast nonfarm
payrolls increasing 180,000 last month and the unemployment rate
remaining at 5.1 percent. 
    * Policymakers at the U.S. central bank welcomed the data
and investors increased bets that the first rate increase in
nearly a decade will come next month, sending the dollar higher.
    * Futures markets shifted to show a 70 percent probability
of a December rate hike, up from 58 percent before the report.
 
    * Gold fell as markets believed higher rates would hurt
demand for the non-yielding asset. 
    * Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.40 percent to 669.09 tonnes on
Friday, the lowest in nearly three months, as investors exited
bullion. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut a bullish stance in
COMEX gold as they trimmed a silver net long position from a
record high in the week to Nov. 3, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday. 
    * China likely added about 14 tonnes of gold to its reserves
in October, according to Reuters calculations from central bank
data on Saturday. 
    * Among other precious metals, platinum fell to a
one-month low of $930.50 an ounce. Palladium slid nearly
1 percent, and was trading near a six-week low.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar jumped to a seven-month high on Friday, pushing
oil prices lower, and short-term U.S. bond yields rose to the
highest in five years after the U.S. jobs data. Asian stocks
slipped early on Monday.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany Trade data Sep 
    0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov 
    1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov

    PRICES AT 0023 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold           1089     0.74     0.07
 Spot silver        14.69    -0.04    -0.27
 Spot platinum      934.2     -0.8    -0.09
 Spot palladium    613.53    -5.47    -0.88
 Comex gold        1088.5      0.8     0.07
 Comex silver      14.695    0.004     0.03
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
