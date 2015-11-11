FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month low on fund outflows, robust dollar



November 11, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month low on fund outflows, robust dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near a
three-month low on Wednesday, as  strength in the dollar and
outflows from bullion funds hurt the metal ahead of an
anticipated U.S. rate hike.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,088.80 an ounce
by 0032 GMT. It has fallen for nine out of ten sessions as of
Tuesday.
    * The metal had fallen to $1,084.90 on Friday, the lowest
since Aug. 7, after a robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
boosted bets the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates at
its next meeting in December.
    * Bullion as a non-interest-paying asset could take a hit to
demand with higher rates.
    * The dollar on Tuesday hit its highest in seven months
against a basket of major currencies, in the rally following the
jobs report. 
    * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
    * A robust report on U.S. employment released last week has
strengthened the conviction of economists who have been
forecasting a December interest rate increase, according to a
Reuters poll published on Tuesday.
    * The survey of over 80 leading economists found a 70
percent median chance the U.S. central bank would raise its
short-term lending rate at its final meeting of the year, next
month. 
    * Investors have been pulling out of gold. Assets in SPDR
Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, to
663.43 tonnes on Tuesday - the lowest since September 2008.
    * The technical picture for gold is weak, and the next
support is at the 5-1/2-year trough of $1,077 an ounce hit in
July, analysts have said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro nursed broad losses early on Wednesday as
political uncertainty in Portugal provided an excuse to sell in
a market already bracing for further monetary policy easing from
the European Central Bank. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0530 China Industrial output Oct 
    0530 China Retail sales Oct 
    0530 China Urban investment Oct 
    0700 Germany Wholesale price index Oct
    
    PRICES AT 0032 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1088.8    -0.71    -0.07
 Spot silver        14.43     0.02     0.14
 Spot platinum     899.74     1.24     0.14
 Spot palladium       595     0.03     0.01
 Comex gold        1088.3     -0.2    -0.02
 Comex silver       14.39    0.034     0.24
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
