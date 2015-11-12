FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near three-month low on U.S. rate outlook
November 12, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near three-month low on U.S. rate outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gold languished near a
three-month low on Thursday as investors positioned for a U.S.
rate hike in December, while waiting for more cues from Federal
Reserve officials speaking later in the session. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,087.10 an ounce
by 0034 GMT. It had dropped to $1,083.65 in the previous
session, the lowest since Aug. 7.
    * The metal had slid for ten out of 11 sessions as of
Wednesday. 
    * A strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report last week bolstered
market expectations that the Fed would hike rates for the first
time in nearly a decade at its next policy meet in December.
    * Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while boosting the dollar.
    * Traders will be eyeing remarks by at least six Fed
officials at various events later in the day for clues about
economic growth and the U.S. central bank's monetary policy.
    * Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer will
also be speaking.
    * Focus will also be on economic data. New U.S. applications
for unemployment benefits likely fell last week, almost
reversing the prior week's increase, suggesting the labour
market recovery continued to gain momentum in early November. 
    * Investor flows have not been encouraging for gold. Assets
in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
fell to 663.43 tonnes on Tuesday - the lowest since September
2008 when Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, kicking off a
global financial crisis.
    * The technical picture has also deteriorated, with the next
major support level expected at a 5-1/2-year low of $1,077
reached in July.   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar, euro and yen started Thursday's trade on
familiar ground, having drifted in slim ranges overnight. 
    * Asian shares got off to a tentative start on Thursday,
after Wall Street ended a choppy session lower as a sharp drop
in oil prices knocked energy stocks. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany Consumer prices final Oct 
    1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Sep
    
    PRICES AT 0034 GMT    
 Metal           Last      Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold         1087.1    1.34     0.12
 Spot silver        14.32    0.03     0.21
 Spot platinum     878.74   -0.76    -0.09
 Spot palladium    573.47    0.25     0.04
 Comex gold        1086.6     1.7     0.16
 Comex silver      14.315   0.052     0.36
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
