FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as risk aversion offsets dollar strength
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 17, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as risk aversion offsets dollar strength

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Tuesday as lingering caution in the aftermath of the Paris
attacks offset the downward impact of a firmer U.S. dollar and
weaker demand in major gold buyers.
    Expectations are growing that the United States will hike
interest rates next month, which has pushed the dollar to its
highest in half a year against a basket of currencies, making
precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    "It seems all over the world, the economy is weak, also
within China and India, so the potential market for consumers
has also declined," said Dick Poon, general manager of Heraeus
Precious Metals.
    China and India are the world's top two consumers of gold. 
    Spot gold edged down 90 cents or or 0.1 percent to
$1,081.40 an ounce by 0415 GMT. It struck $1,074.26 a tonne on
Nov. 12 which was its cheapest in more than five years. 
    U.S. gold slipped by 0.3 percent to $1,080.90.
    French President Francois Hollande called on the United
States and Russia on Monday to join a global coalition to
destroy Islamic State following the attacks across Paris, and
announced a wave of measures to combat terrorism in France.
 
    Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, relieved
after seeing Wall Street take the Paris attacks in stride and
surging overnight, while expectations for a December rate hike
by the Federal Reserve kept the dollar on a bullish footing.
 
    The leaders of the world's largest economies stuck to a goal
of lifting their collective output by an extra 2 percent by
2018, even though growth remains uneven and weaker than expected
globally, they said in a statement on Monday. 
    Euro zone inflation was revised up to 0.1 percent in
October, the EU's statistics agency said on Monday, pushed into
positive territory by price increases for fruit and vegetables.
 
    
    
 Precious metals      LONDON          GMT                                                            
 prices at                 TUE 17                                                            
                      0417  G.M.T                                                            
                                 TUE                                                         
                      17 0417                                                                
                                                                                                     
  Metal               Last            PrevClose  Change  Pct chg   End 13               YTD  Volume
                                                                                        pct  
                                                                                        chg  
                                                                                       move          
  Spot Gold           1081.40         1082.46     -1.06    -0.10  1204.94            -10.25          
  Spot Silver         14.24           14.22        0.02     0.14    19.41            -26.64          
  Spot Platinum       865.20          860.00       5.20     0.60  1367.50            -36.73          
  Spot Palladium      540.75          548.00      -7.25    -1.32   713.00            -24.16          
 100 OZ GOLD DEC5     1081            1084        -2.60    -0.24  1203.60            -10.19     13892
 SILVER 5000 DEC5              14.22     14.222    0.00    -0.01    19.59            -27.41      2886
  Euro/Dollar         1.0659                                                         #REF!           
  Dollar/Yen          123.3700                                                                       
 **********************************************                                                      
 **                                                                                          
 
  

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.