FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar strength, slowing economic growth weigh
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 17, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar strength, slowing economic growth weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds detail, updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold sank back towards
five-year lows on Tuesday as the downward impact of a firmer
U.S. dollar and weaker demand in major gold buyers weighed on
prices.
    Expectations are growing that the United States will hike
interest rates next month, which has pushed the dollar to its
highest in half a year against a basket of currencies, making
precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    "It seems all over the world, the economy is weak, also
within China and India, so the potential market for consumers
has also declined," said Dick Poon, general manager of Heraeus
Precious Metals.
    China and India are the world's top two consumers of gold. 
    Spot gold edged down $3.95 or 0.4 percent to
$1,078.46 an ounce by 0608 GMT. It struck $1,074.26 a tonne on
Nov. 12 which was its cheapest in more than five years.
    U.S. gold slipped by 0.6 percent to $1,077.50.
    Part-industrial metal palladium fell 2 percent to
$537.28 an ounce, dragged down by industrial metals that plunged
on prospects of waning Chinese demand growth for metals.  
    French President Francois Hollande called on the United
States and Russia on Monday to join a global coalition to
destroy Islamic State following the attacks across Paris, and
announced a wave of measures to combat terrorism in France.
 
    Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, relieved
after seeing Wall Street take the Paris attacks in stride and
surging overnight, while expectations for a December rate hike
by the Federal Reserve kept the dollar on a bullish footing.
 
    The leaders of the world's largest economies stuck to a goal
of lifting their collective output by an extra 2 percent by
2018, even though growth remains uneven and weaker than expected
globally, they said in a statement on Monday. 
    Euro zone inflation was revised up to 0.1 percent in
October, the EU's statistics agency said on Monday, pushed into
positive territory by price increases for fruit and vegetables.
 
    
                                                       
  Metal            Last      PrevClose  Change  Pct chg
                                                       
  Spot Gold        1078.46   1082.46     -4.00    -0.37
  Spot Silver      14.23     14.22        0.01     0.07
  Spot Platinum    863.99    860.00       3.99     0.46
  Spot Palladium   538.35    548.00      -9.65    -1.76
 100 OZ GOLD DEC5  1078      1084        -5.80    -0.54
 SILVER 5000 DEC5    14.175     14.222   -0.05    -0.33
  Euro/Dollar      1.0656                       
  Dollar/Yen       123.3600                            
    

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.