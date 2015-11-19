FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold climbs off five-year low as dollar pulls back
November 19, 2015

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs off five-year low as dollar pulls back

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Weaker dollar buoys gold prices
    * Fed continues to flag Dec rate hike as likely

 (Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices revived on
Thursday from their lowest in more than five years the previous
session as the dollar fell back, releasing its stranglehold on
commodities and making gold more affordable for buyers paying
with other currencies. 
    Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag
December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven
years near zero, with two expressing confidence they will be
able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite fears of an abrupt
market reaction. 
    "I'm convinced that the start of the (rate hike) cycle will
see relative dollar weakness as investor money flows into other
regions and other types of investment, away from the U.S. where
the cost of capital - and doing business will also grow," said
Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Barratt of Ayers Alliance in
Sydney. He added that a rate increase could also boost gold's
appeal as a hedge against inflation.
    Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,077.20 an ounce by
0216 GMT. Prices fell to 1,064.95 an ounce on Wednesday, the
weakest since early 2010.
     U.S. gold had risen 0.8 percent to $1,077 an ounce.
     U.S. housing starts in October dropped to a seven-month
low, weighed down by a steep decline in the construction of
multi-family homes, but a surge in building permits suggested
the housing market remained on solid ground.
    The dollar fell back from seven-month peaks against a basket
of currencies early in Asia on Thursday.    

  Metal            Last      PrevClose  Change  Pct chg
                                                       
  Spot Gold        1077.20   1070.76      6.44     0.60
  Spot Silver      14.27     14.17        0.10     0.71
  Spot Platinum    857.74    847.50      10.24     1.21
  Spot Palladium   543.50    533.50      10.00     1.87
 100 OZ GOLD DEC5  1077      1069         7.90     0.74
 SILVER 5000 DEC5    14.235     14.081    0.15     1.09
  Euro/Dollar      1.0701                       
  Dollar/Yen       123.4000                            
    PRICES AT 0020 GMT
    

    
    

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Perry and
Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
