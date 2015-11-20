FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold set to finish week near 5-year lows, stronger dollar looms
November 20, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set to finish week near 5-year lows, stronger dollar looms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* For gold, it is all about dollar strength -trader
    * China banks turning more cautious on gold lending -sources

 (Updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Spot gold firmed on Friday but
was still set to finish the week trapped near its cheapest in
more than five years as the metal struggles against a stronger
dollar ahead of a widely expected U.S. rate rise next month. 
    "We're still negative and target $985 in the short run,"
said analyst Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong
Kong. "The rationale is fairly clear. The Fed is going to hike,
the dollar is going to see further strength and in that
environment it's going to be fairly difficult to sustain current
prices."
    A stronger dollar hurts demand for commodities priced in the
greenback by making them costly for holders of other currencies.
    Spot gold had edged up by 0.4 percent to $1,085.80 an
ounce by 0609 GMT. Prices hit the weakest in more than five
years at $1,064.95 an ounce on Wednesday and are set to close
the week little changed.    
    U.S. gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,086 an ounce. 
    New U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last
week while a gauge of U.S. economic activity rebounded in
October, signs of a healthy economy that could give the Federal
Reserve confidence to raise interest rates next month.
    The dollar steadied on Friday after a recent rally that took
the greenback to 7-month highs against a basket of peers. 
    Gold could come under further pressure from news that
Chinese banks were turning more cautious on gold lending.
    Chinese banks are growing alarmed by a rising number of
defaults among jewellery manufacturers, prompting them to review
new gold lending more carefully, according to sources with
direct knowledge of the issue. 
    The top four Chinese banks alone have up to 443.4 billion
yuan ($69.63 billion) tied up in gold leasing, so any pull back
could cut China's imports and hit global bullion prices.
    There is, however, evidence of some bargain hunting that may
help slow the pace of gold's fall, a trader in Singapore said.
    "For gold it's all about dollar strength. Looks like gold
borrowing rate is getting a bit tighter with physical demand."
    
 PRICES AT 0609 GMT
  Metal             Last      PrevClose  Change  Pct chg
                                                        
  Spot Gold         1085.80   1082.00      3.80     0.35
  Spot Silver       14.27     14.23        0.04     0.28
  Spot Platinum     861.25    853.20       8.05     0.94
  Spot Palladium    547.50    536.60      10.90     2.03
 100 OZ GOLD DEC5   1086      1078         7.60     0.71
 SILVER 5000 DEC5     14.265     14.222    0.04     0.30
 
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
