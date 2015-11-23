FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 6-yr low on U.S. rate hike view
November 23, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 6-yr low on U.S. rate hike view

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gold languished close to a
near-six-year low on Monday, hurt by a robust dollar and upbeat
comments by Federal Reserve officials regarding a U.S. rate hike
next month. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,074.91 an
ounce by 0045 GMT, extending Friday's 0.4-percent drop.
    * The metal declined to $1,064.95 last week, the lowest
since February 2010. 
    * Speculation that the Fed will lift interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade this year has intensified since
the release of strong U.S. jobs data earlier this month, which
triggered a sharp drop in gold prices.
    * Higher rates tend to weigh on gold, as they lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, while boosting
the dollar.
    * There is a "strong case" for raising interest rates when
Fed policymakers meet next month, as long as U.S. economic data
does not disappoint, San Francisco Fed President John Williams
said on Saturday. 
    * The Fed should "soon" be ready to raise interest rates as
U.S. central bankers grow confident that low inflation will
rebound and that employment remains stable, William Dudley, the
influential head of the New York Fed, said on Friday.
 
    * The dollar was trading near a seven-month high against a
basket of six major currencies on Monday, weighing on gold.
 
    * A strong greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.18 percent to
660.75 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since September 2008.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers switched to a bearish
position in COMEX gold contracts in the shortened week to Nov.
17, as prices fell to the lowest in nearly six years, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares got off to a slow start Monday as a holiday
in Japan sapped liquidity, while the prospect of more policy
easing in Europe kept the euro on the defensive to the benefit
of the U.S. dollar. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 
    0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 
    0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 
    1330 U.S. National activity index Oct 
    1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 
    1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct
    
    PRICES AT 0045 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1074.91     -2.8    -0.26
 Spot silver         14.13    -0.04    -0.28
 Spot platinum      849.99       -1    -0.12
 Spot palladium      557.7    -2.02    -0.36
 Comex  gold        1074.2     -2.1     -0.2
 Comex silver        14.09   -0.006    -0.04
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
