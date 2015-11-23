FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses on US rate hike view, stronger dollar
November 23, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses on US rate hike view, stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold trades near lowest in nearly six years
    * Prospect of U.S. rate hike weighs
    * Dollar gains versus major currencies

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses on
Monday, falling towards a near six-year low reached last week,
pressured by a robust dollar and upbeat comments from Federal
Reserve officials on a possible U.S. rate hike next month. 
    Spot gold had dropped 0.7 percent to $1,070.01 an
ounce by 0644 GMT, down for a 13th session in the 16 trading
days this month. The metal declined to $1,064.95 last week, the
lowest since February 2010.
    Speculation that the Fed will lift interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade this year has intensified since
the release of strong U.S. jobs data earlier this month.
Comments from Fed officials have boosted that view.
    Higher rates tend to weigh on gold, as they lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, while boosting
the dollar.
    "We perceive gold price at around $1,080 somewhat like a
technical play, a reflection of market behaviour of 'sitting on
the fence' as they await the FOMC meeting in December," said
OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan, referring to the Federal Open
Market Committee.
    "We keep our year-end forecast of $1,050," Gan said.
    More pressure on bullion is expected as investors exit
positions in the metal ahead of the looming U.S. rate hike.
    Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, slid 0.18 percent to 660.75 tonnes on
Friday, the lowest since September 2008. 
    Hedge funds and money managers switched to a bearish
position in COMEX gold contracts in the shortened week to Nov.
17, as prices fell to the lowest in nearly six years, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
 
    There is a "strong case" for raising interest rates when Fed
policymakers meet next month, as long as U.S. economic data does
not disappoint, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said
on Saturday. 
    The Fed should "soon" be ready to raise interest rates as
U.S. central bankers grow confident that low inflation will
rebound and that employment remains stable, William Dudley, the
influential head of the New York Fed, said on Friday.
 
    The dollar was trading near a seven-month high against a
basket of six major currencies on Monday, weighing on gold.
 
    A strong greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    Other precious metals also tracked gold lower. Silver 
tumbled to $13.86 an ounce, the lowest since August 2009.
Platinum was close to a seven-year low of $840.40 hit
last week, while palladium fell nearly 2 percent.

    PRICES AT 0644 GMT      
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1070.01     -7.7    -0.71
 Spot silver        13.91    -0.26    -1.83
 Spot platinum     845.24    -5.75    -0.68
 Spot palladium    550.25    -9.47    -1.69
 Comex  gold       1069.3       -7    -0.65
 Comex silver      13.905   -0.191    -1.35
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Subhranshu Sahu)

