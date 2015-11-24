PRECIOUS-Gold, silver, platinum at multi-year lows on robust dollar, Fed view

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold languished near its lowest level in nearly six years on Tuesday, while silver and platinum also held near multi-year lows on a strong dollar and increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve would increase U.S. interest rates next month. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,069.67 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session. The metal had fallen to $1,064.95 last week, its lowest since February 2010. * U.S. gold was also near a six-year low of $1,062 reached last week. * Silver steadied after slumping to $13.86 on Monday, the lowest since August 2009. Platinum was close to $839.50 reached in the previous session, its lowest since December 2008. * The precious metals have been hit by strength in the dollar and expectations that the Fed would hike rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade. * Demand for bullion and the other metals that do not pay any interest could be hurt by higher rates. * San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Saturday cited a "strong case" for raising rates when Fed policymakers meet next month, as long as U.S. economic data does not disappoint, echoing other officials. Nonfarm payrolls data earlier this month also supported views of a strong economy. * The dollar rose to an eight-month high on Monday on hopes of a hike next month. A strong greenback makes dollar-denominated gold and other metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. * Investors have been pulling out of precious metals funds at a rapid pace, further hurting sentiment. * Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.77 percent to 655.69 tonnes on Monday, the lowest since September 2008. * Holdings of platinum ETFs are at a two-year low, while assets in palladium funds are close to their lowest since April 2014. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * World equity markets slipped on Monday, with U.S. stocks ending slightly lower in quiet trading after strong gains last week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q3 0745 France Business climate Nov 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov 1330 U.S. GDP second estimate Q3 1330 U.S. Trade data Oct 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov PRICES AT 0042 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1069.67 0.73 0.07 Spot silver 14.13 0.02 0.14 Spot platinum 843.7 3.7 0.44 Spot palladium 538 1.25 0.23 Comex gold 1069.1 2.3 0.22 Comex silver 14.085 0.053 0.38 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)