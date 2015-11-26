FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near multi-year lows as U.S. data supports rate hike view
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 26, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near multi-year lows as U.S. data supports rate hike view

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gold hovered close to its
lowest in nearly six years on Thursday, as the dollar held at
multi-month highs and U.S. economic data reinforced market
expectations of an interest rate hike this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,070.80 an ounce
by 0031 GMT, after dropping 0.4 percent on Wednesday. The metal
had fallen to $1,064.95 last week, the lowest since February
2010.
    * Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. manufacturing output
rose well above economists' expectations in October, while
business spending plans surged. New applications for
unemployment benefits dropped last week. 
    * Though other data showed only a small increase in U.S.
consumer spending in October, it did little to alter views that
the economy was strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise
rates at its next policy meeting in December.
    * Higher rates would dent the appeal of non-interest-paying
bullion, while boosting demand for the dollar.
    * The dollar climbed to its highest in eight months against
a basket of major currencies on Wednesday on the robust U.S.
data. 
    * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold
expensive for holders of other currencies.
    * Gold had seen some safe-haven bids earlier in the week
after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet, stoking tensions
between the two countries, but have faded since as investors
fretted over the U.S. rate hike.
    * Any worsening of tensions could see investors seeking
safety in bullion. Russia sent an advanced missile system to
Syria on Wednesday to protect its jets operating there and
pledged its air force would keep flying missions near Turkish
air space. 
    * Exchanges, brokers and data vendors are interested in
providing clearing or reporting services to make the gold market
more liquid and transparent, the London Bullion Market
Association said on Wednesday. 
    * The U.S. Mint said on Wednesday that it would begin sales
of 2015 American Eagle platinum proof coins on Dec. 3 but would
not produce 2015 platinum bullion coins this year due to a lag
in obtaining a sufficient amount of blanks. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares advanced in early trade on Thursday, while
growing bets the European Central Bank was gearing up to deliver
further stimulus steps kept the euro under pressure. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    No major data on tap for Thursday. U.S. markets shut for
Thanksgiving holiday.

    PRICES AT 0031 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1070.8    -0.21    -0.02
 Spot silver        14.16     0.01     0.07
 Spot platinum     843.45     4.71     0.56
 Spot palladium    558.45      4.2     0.76
 Comex  gold       1070.4      0.4     0.04
 Comex silver       14.15   -0.008    -0.06
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.