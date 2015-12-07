FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-week high after U.S. jobs data triggers short covering
#Gold Market Report
December 7, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-week high after U.S. jobs data triggers short covering

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near a
three-week high on Monday, boosted by a short-covering rally
after a strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report cemented the case
for a Federal Reserve rate hike next week.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,083.61 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, but near $1,088.70 hit in the previous session, its
highest since Nov. 16. It gained 2.3 percent on Friday after
slumping to a near-six-year low earlier in the week.
    * Data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 211,000
last month, and the unemployment rate held at a 7-1/2-year low
of 5.0 percent. September and October data was revised to show
35,000 more jobs than previously reported. 
    * The robust data removed any doubts about a possible rate
hike at the Fed's next policy meeting on Dec. 15-16. 
    * Gold fell to multi-year lows last week on expectations of
a rate hike as higher rates tend to weigh on non-interest-paying
gold by increasing the opportunity cost of holding it. But the
jobs data triggered a short-covering rally.
    * Speculators' short positions in gold are at a record high,
according to latest U.S. government data on Friday. 
    * Wall Street's top banks expect the Fed to maintain a slow
pace of interest-rate increases in 2016 after it first hikes
rates later this month, according to a Reuters poll conducted on
Friday. 
    * Fed Chair Janet Yellen has the evidence of U.S. labour
market health she wanted in order to raise benchmark interest
rates for the first time in a decade this month, but she may
have a tougher time selling further hikes. 
    * An "uneasy calm" prevails in financial markets about the
first increase in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade, which
is widely expected later this month, the Bank for International
Settlements said in its latest report. 
    * Elsewhere, the richest Hindu temple in the world could
soon come to the rescue of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
plan to recycle tonnes of idle gold and cut economy-hurting
imports. 
    * India is planning to ban imports of 24-carat gold
jewellery in an attempt to curb the misuse of free trade
agreements with Asian countries, the DNA newspaper reported on
Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets bounced on Monday after Wall Street
welcomed an upbeat U.S. jobs report that suggested the world's
biggest economy was well placed to handle an expected first
increase in interest rates in almost a decade. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany Industrial output Oct 
    0930 Euro zone Sentix index Dec 
    1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov
    
    PRICES AT 0037 GMT   
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1083.61       -3     -0.28
 Spot silver        14.511   -0.036     -0.25
 Spot platinum      879.07     0.08      0.01
 Spot palladium     560.51    -3.32     -0.59
 Comex gold         1083.4     -0.7     -0.06
 Comex silver       14.505   -0.023     -0.16
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
