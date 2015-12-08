FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses as dollar rallies on Fed rate hike view
December 8, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses as dollar rallies on Fed rate hike view

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold struggled to recover from
overnight losses on Tuesday on expectations of a Federal Reserve
rate hike next week and a robust dollar.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,071.52 an ounce
by 0009 GMT. It fell as much as 1.6 percent on Monday to hit a
session low of $1,069.66.
    * Friday's strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls data supported
widely held market views that the Fed would hike interest rates
for the first time in nearly a decade later this month.
    * Gold gained 2.3 percent on Friday on short-covering
immediately after the data, but with the focus back on the rate
rise next week, investors sold off the metal on Monday.
    * The dollar extended gains against a basket of major
currencies on Monday, helped by the jobs data and the looming
rate hike, further weighing on bullion. 
    * Higher rates tend to drag on non-interest-paying gold by
increasing the opportunity cost of holding it, while boosting
the dollar.
    * Bullion has lost about 9.5 percent for the year, its third
straight annual decline, on expectations of the rate hike. 
    * Investor sentiment has been downbeat. Assets in SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, tumbled 0.65 percent to 634.63 tonnes on Monday, the
lowest since September 2008.
    * Elsewhere, China likely added nearly 21 tonnes of gold to
its reserves in November, according to Reuters calculations from
central bank data on Monday. 
    * The central bank's biggest purchase in five months failed
to provide much support for the gold price. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Oil prices skidded to their lowest level in nearly seven
years on Monday as a global glut showed no signs of abating.
Stock markets fell. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0200 China Trade data Nov 
    1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3 
    1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Nov

    PRICES AT 0009 GMT 
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1071.52     1.53     0.14
 Spot silver        14.25     0.03     0.21
 Spot platinum     853.99     0.49     0.06
 Spot palladium    553.75     4.53     0.82
 Comex gold        1071.1     -4.1    -0.38
 Comex silver       14.24   -0.092    -0.64
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
