PRECIOUS-Gold poised for 7th drop in eight weeks on U.S. rate hike bets
#Gold Market Report
December 11, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for 7th drop in eight weeks on U.S. rate hike bets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold looked set for another
muted trading session on Friday but was headed for the seventh
weekly drop in eight weeks as investors positioned for a looming
U.S. rate hike.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,070.56 an ounce
by 0044 GMT, after closing flat over the last two sessions. For
the week, bullion is down 1.5 percent.
    * A strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report last week cemented
expectations of a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting on Dec. 15-16.
    * The first hike in nearly a decade is expected to dent
demand for gold, a non-interest paying asset.
    * Fed Chair Janet Yellen next week has to decide not only
whether to raise rates for the first time in a decade, but also
how to assure markets on the likely path of future rate hikes.
Traders currently expect the Fed to raise rates two or three
times next year. 
    * The metal, on track for a third straight annual decline,
has lost 9.5 percent of its value this year.
    * A robust dollar was limiting interest in gold. The
greenback rebounded from a one-month low on Thursday, boosted by
rate hike expectations. 
    * Weakness in oil was also hurting bullion. A slide in oil
could trigger fears of deflation, a bearish factor for gold,
which is often used as a hedge against oil-led inflation.
    * Crude prices fell 1 percent on Thursday to the lowest
since 2009. 
    * Short positions in COMEX gold futures and options are at
record highs, while assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top bullion
exchange traded fund, are at their lowest since Sept. 2008.
    * Investors have boosted bets that the gold price will soon
drop to $1,000 an ounce, options data show. 
    * Elsewhere, China has delayed the launch of its
yuan-denominated gold benchmark on the Shanghai Gold Exchange to
next year, two sources familiar with the matter said.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    *  U.S. stocks climbed but other major equity markets were
little changed on Thursday ahead of the widely expected rate
hike by the Fed next week. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov 
    1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov 
    1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct 
    1500 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Dec

    PRICES AT 0044 GMT   
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1070.56    -0.58    -0.05
 Spot silver         14.14    0.024     0.17
 Spot platinum      853.13     4.13     0.49
 Spot palladium      540.9      2.4     0.45
 Comex gold         1070.3     -1.7    -0.16
 Comex silver        14.12     0.01     0.07
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
