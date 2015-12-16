FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold sits tight ahead of Fed rate hike decision
December 16, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold sits tight ahead of Fed rate hike decision

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold drifted in a narrow range
on Wednesday as investors awaited the conclusion of a Federal
Reserve policy meeting at which the U.S. central bank is
expected to raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,062.40 an
ounce by 0043 GMT, after closing lower in the last two sessions.
    * Eight years after a devastating recession opened an era of
loose U.S. monetary policy, the Fed on Tuesday began a two-day
meeting at which it is expected to turn in the other direction
and raise rates in an increasingly normal economy.
    * The decision will be released on Wednesday at 1900 GMT,
with markets prepared for an initial 25 basis point "liftoff" .
It is to be followed by a news conference by Fed Chair Janet
Yellen to elaborate on the central bank's latest policy
statement. 
    * Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while boosting the dollar.  
    * Investors have already sent gold down 10 percent this year
in anticipation of higher rates and the strength in the dollar.
The metal fell to near-six-year lows earlier in the month.
    * Some traders say a rate hike is already priced into gold,
and any indications from the Fed that further rate hikes would
be slow and gradual could send the metal higher after the Fed
meeting.
    * However, any gains could be short lived as other
fundamentals are weak. 
    * Elsewhere, Venezuelan central bank gold holdings declined
in value by 24 percent between January and October, according to
a central bank statement. 
    * A leading bullion association in India is offering free
membership to jewellers across cities and small towns ahead of a
planned launch of the country's first physical gold exchange, a
move aimed at standardising prices and improving transparency.
    * Zimbabwe should reduce the royalty fee levied on platinum
producers from the current 10 percent to help mining firms
offset the impact of low prices, the country's mining chamber 
said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar was broadly firmer early on Wednesday, having
bounced on the back of higher Treasury yields as the market
counts down the hours to a likely hike in U.S. interest rates.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0800 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 
    0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 
    0858 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 
    1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct 
    1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov 
    1330 U.S. Building permits Nov 
    1415 U.S. Industrial output Nov 
    1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 
    1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting
    1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds new briefing

    PRICES AT 0043 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1062.4     2.04     0.19
 Spot silver         13.79     0.04     0.29
 Spot platinum         856     0.97     0.11
 Spot palladium     563.13    -1.59    -0.28
 Comex gold         1061.6        0        0
 Comex silver        13.77        0        0
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

