PRECIOUS-Gold keeps gains from 2-day rally on weaker dollar
December 22, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold keeps gains from 2-day rally on weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gold retained gains from a
two-day rally on Tuesday supported by a slide in the dollar, but
a slump in oil prices and uncertainty over the pace of future
U.S. interest rate hikes capped the metal's advance.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,077.60 an ounce
by 0047 GMT, after gaining 2.5 percent in the last two sessions.
    * The metal got a boost on Monday as the dollar fell after
data from the Chicago Federal Reserve suggested the U.S. economy
grew at a below average pace in November before the Federal
Reserve raised interest rates last week.
    * A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies.
    * A dip in crude oil to its lowest levels since 2004 was
seen hurting gold's ascent in the near term as lower prices
could ignite deflation fears. Bullion is often seen as a hedge
against oil-led inflation.
    * Also weighing on the metal was the outlook for U.S. rates,
following the Fed's first rate hike in nearly a decade last
week. Janet Yellen, who chairs the rate-setting Federal Open
Market Committee, made clear future increases would be gradual.
    * The Fed's promise of gradual rate hikes in coming months
means the central bank will not raise rates at every meeting,
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday. The more
probable pace of upcoming hikes "will be more like every other
meeting," he said. 
    * Investors fear higher rates could dent demand for
non-interest-paying gold.
    * Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.46 percent to 645.94
tonnes on Monday, near a seven-year low.     
    * At least 13 people died when an old gold mine they were
working in collapsed in eastern Guinea, a local official said on
Monday. 
    * Gold producer Randgold Resources said on Monday it
was pulling out of a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti
 to redevelop AngloGold's Obuasi mine, in a decision
that could spell closure for one of Ghana's most important
mines. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares took solace from gains on Wall Street and
edged higher on Tuesday, though gains were capped by caution
over low share trade volume and plunging Brent crude oil prices
ahead of this week's holidays. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jan 
    0700 Germany Import prices Nov 
    1330 U.S. GDP Final Q3 
    1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Oct 
    1500 U.S. Existing home sales Nov

    PRICES AT 0047 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1077.6    -0.46    -0.04
 Spot silver          14.2   -0.063    -0.44
 Spot platinum      874.01     1.11     0.13
 Spot palladium      550.7     1.65      0.3
 Comex gold         1077.1     -3.5    -0.32
 Comex silver       14.235    -0.08    -0.56
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
