FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses as dollar, oil eyed for cues
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 23, 2015 / 12:51 AM / in 2 years

PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses as dollar, oil eyed for cues

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold drifted in a tight range
on Wednesday, holding overnight losses, as investors awaited
cues from the dollar and oil markets in thin pre-holiday trade.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,073.46 an ounce
by 0040 GMT. The metal eased 0.6 percent on Tuesday, snapping a
two-day rally.
    * Bullion failed to get a lift from a softer dollar, weak
U.S. housing data and a modest rebound in oil prices. 
    * The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on
Tuesday as more traders booked profits on bullish greenback bets
following the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase last week
and a steep drop in existing home sales in November.
    * A softer dollar would have typically sent
greenback-denominated gold higher. 
    * U.S. home resales posted their sharpest drop in five years
in November. Other data on Tuesday showed the U.S.
economy grew at a fairly healthy clip in the third quarter as
strong consumer and business spending offset efforts by
businesses to reduce an inventory glut. 
    * Elsewhere, oil prices stabilized after earlier plumbing
multi-year lows. Gold is positively co-related to oil as the
metal is seen as a hedge against old-led inflation.
    * Trading is expected to be quiet as liquidity thins ahead
of the Christmas holiday. Japanese markets were closed on
Wednesday.
    * Gold could see some sharp moves as dealers square their
books in year-end trading. Short positions on COMEX gold are at
a record high, according to recent U.S. government data, a
factor that could trigger some short covering.
    * But investor sentiment towards gold remains largely
bearish as its fate depends on the outlook of the dollar and the
pace of the Fed's future rate hikes.
    * Several brokerages have predicted a drop below $1,000 an
ounce next year. Assets of the top gold exchange-traded fund are
near a seven-year low.  
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asia shares edged higher on Wednesday following a modest
bounce on Wall Street, while the dollar drifted lower and the
slump in oil prices paused if only for a day.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0745 France Consumer spending Nov 
    0745 France Detailed GDP Q3 
    0930 Britain GDP Final Q3 
    1330 U.S. Personal income Nov 
    1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Nov 
    1500 U.S. New home sales Nov

    PRICES AT 0040 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1073.46      1.5     0.14
 Spot silver         14.29    0.035     0.25
 Spot platinum      868.74    -1.62    -0.19
 Spot palladium      555.3     2.65     0.48
 Comex gold         1073.3     -0.8    -0.07
 Comex silver       14.285   -0.029     -0.2
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.