PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after 2-day drop in pre-holiday trade

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose only slightly on Thursday, after two days of losses, as the metal struggled to find direction in thin pre-holiday trade amid conflicting cues from the currency, equities and energy markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,072.10 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent in the last two sessions. * Many financial centres around the world will shut early on Thursday and stay closed on Friday for the Christmas holidays. Some will remain shut on Monday. * On Wednesday, Wall Street rallied, U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar edged up after a three-day losing streak. * Strong equities and dollar typically suppress demand for safe-haven gold. * But the metal found some support in the energy markets, as oil rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a drop to multi-year lows earlier in the week. * Gold is positively correlated to oil as the metal is seen as a hedge against oil-led inflation. * Mixed U.S. economic data also did not help gold find direction. * New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods fell in November and the prior month's increase was revised sharply lower. But other data on Wednesday showed consumer sentiment at a five-month high in December and personal income rising for an eighth straight month in November. * Gold prices have shed 9 percent so far this year, a third year of losses, mostly due to expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates, which it did this month. * With the first U.S. rate increase in nearly a decade out of the way, the focus is now on the pace of future hikes. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen got off to a subdued start on Thursday in what is likely to be a languid session with much of the Western world already shuttered for the Christmas and year-end holidays. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES AT 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1072.1 2 0.19 Spot silver 14.33 0.035 0.24 Spot platinum 870.62 3.25 0.37 Spot palladium 551.47 -0.43 -0.08 Comex gold 1071.4 3.1 0.29 Comex silver 14.325 0.038 0.27 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)