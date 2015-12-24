FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after 2-day drop in pre-holiday trade
December 24, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after 2-day drop in pre-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose only slightly on
Thursday, after two days of losses, as the metal struggled to
find direction in thin pre-holiday trade amid conflicting cues
from the currency, equities and energy markets.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,072.10 an ounce by
0037 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent in the last two sessions.
    * Many financial centres around the world will shut early on
Thursday and stay closed on Friday for the Christmas holidays.
Some will remain shut on Monday.
    * On Wednesday, Wall Street rallied, U.S. Treasury yields
rose and the dollar edged up after a three-day losing streak. 
    * Strong equities and dollar typically suppress demand for
safe-haven gold.
    * But the metal found some support in the energy markets, as
oil rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a drop to
multi-year lows earlier in the week. 
    * Gold is positively correlated to oil as the metal is seen
as a hedge against oil-led inflation.
    * Mixed U.S. economic data also did not help gold find
direction. 
    * New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods fell in
November and the prior month's increase was revised sharply
lower. But other data on Wednesday showed consumer sentiment at
a five-month high in December and personal income rising for an
eighth straight month in November. 
    * Gold prices have shed 9 percent so far this year, a third
year of losses, mostly due to expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates, which it did this month.
    * With the first U.S. rate increase in nearly a decade out
of the way, the focus is now on the pace of future hikes. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar, euro and yen got off to a subdued start on
Thursday in what is likely to be a languid session with much of
the Western world already shuttered for the Christmas and
year-end holidays.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

    PRICES AT 0037 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1072.1        2     0.19
 Spot silver        14.33    0.035     0.24
 Spot platinum     870.62     3.25     0.37
 Spot palladium    551.47    -0.43    -0.08
 Comex gold        1071.4      3.1     0.29
 Comex silver      14.325    0.038     0.27
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
