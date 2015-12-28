FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold slips with oil; softer dollar fails to lift metal
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 28, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips with oil; softer dollar fails to lift metal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Liquidity thin in holiday-shortened week
    * Australia, many European markets closed post-Christmas

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Monday,
tracking lower oil prices, but failed to get safe-haven bids
despite weakness in the dollar and Asian equities as liquidity
remained thin in a holiday-shortened week.
    Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,073.10 an ounce by
0702 GMT. Silver dropped nearly 1 percent to $14.21. 
    Oil prices fell after the long Christmas weekend, with
international crude and product markets still well supplied in
excess of demand. Gold is positively correlated to oil as the
metal is seen as a hedge against petroleum-led inflation. 
    The dollar index also fell, edging towards a
two-month low hit earlier in the month. Asian stocks dipped amid
a lack of immediate directional cues in light year-end trade.
[MKTS/GLOB
    Some markets, including Australia and many in Europe, will
remain closed on Monday after Friday's Christmas holiday. Many
markets will also be shut this coming Friday for New Year's Day.
    "As it is a holiday shortened week, I don't think we would
see much action. Having said that, we could see some sharp moves
because of the paltry liquidity in markets," said a precious
metals trader in Hong Kong.
    "Early next year, gold should move lower as the dollar will
remain strong in the first half of next year," he said. Any
price moves will also be impacted by the pace of U.S. interest
rate hikes, the trader said.
    Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying gold,
while boosting the dollar.    
    Gold is set to close the year down about 9 percent, its
third straight annual loss, largely in anticipation of the first
U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade, which occurred this month. 
    Many traders and analysts expect gold to fall to $1,000 an
ounce or even lower next year. 
    Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold
exchange traded fund, are near a seven-year low, reflecting
bearish investor sentiment. 
 
    PRICES AT 0702 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1073.1     -2.4    -0.22
 Spot silver         14.21    -0.13    -0.91
 Spot platinum       880.5       -1    -0.11
 Spot palladium        556    -2.45    -0.44
 Comex gold         1072.6     -3.3    -0.31
 Comex silver        14.21   -0.169    -1.18
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Tom Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.