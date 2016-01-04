FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on higher oil prices, Middle East tensions
#Gold Market Report
January 4, 2016 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on higher oil prices, Middle East tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Monday,
bolstered by a jump in oil prices and safe-haven bids from
rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,063.50 an ounce
by 0043 GMT. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.3 percent.
Silver jumped nearly 1 percent to $13.91.
    * Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran on Sunday, responding to
the storming of its embassy in Tehran in an escalating row
between the rival Middle East powers over Riyadh's execution of
a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.
    * Iran's top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, predicted
"divine vengeance" for the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, an
outspoken opponent of the ruling Al Saudi family. 
    * Brent crude jumped over 3 percent, while WTI
 rose 2.7 percent in early Asian trading on Monday.
    * Higher oil prices support bullion, as gold is often seen
as a hedge against oil-led inflation. 
    * Safe-haven bids could also be buoying gold, as the metal
is seen as an alternative investment during times of
geopolitical and financial uncertainties.
    * Those factors offset any selloff from a stronger
greenback. The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a
basket of currencies on Monday in the first trading session of
2016. 
    * Price rallies in gold triggered by safe-haven bids are
typically short-lived. 
    * After losing 10 percent last year, gold faces another
tough year in 2016, amidst higher U.S. interest rates and a
stronger dollar.
    * The Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates for the first time
in December, and is expected to resort to gradual increases in
this year. Higher rates dent demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while supporting the dollar.
    * In a reflection of bearish investor sentiment, assets of
SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
fell 0.18 percent to 642.37 tonnes on Thursday, close to a
seven-year low.
    * The U.S. Mint sold a record amount of American Eagle
silver bullion coins and sales of its gold coins rose by 53
percent this year, it said on Thursday, as weak metal prices
unleashed a fresh wave of buying by investors and collectors.
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares began their first trading of 2016 on a
cautious note on Monday. U.S. stock futures were up 0.3 percent.
 
    
    PRICES AT 0043 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1063.5     3.26     0.31
 Spot silver         13.91     0.12     0.87
 Spot platinum       888.1     -1.4    -0.16
 Spot palladium     553.75    -7.88     -1.4
 Comex gold         1063.1      2.9     0.27
 Comex silver        13.89    0.087     0.63
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
