PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains from two-day rally on safe-haven demand
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 6, 2016 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains from two-day rally on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gold retained gains from a
two-day rally on Wednesday, buoyed as markets shifted away from
risk amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, fears of a
slowdown in China and a slide in global equities. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,077.80 an ounce
by 0046 GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent in the last two sessions.
It reached a four-week high of $1,083.30 on Monday. 
    * The metal's safe-haven appeal has shone through early in
the year as relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran collapsed
over the weekend after the Kingdom's execution of a Shi'ite
cleric, a prominent critic of Saudi policy, set off a storm of
protests in Tehran. 
    * A rout in the equity market also prompted investors to
channel money towards gold. 
    * Global equity markets were flat on Tuesday after their
worst January kick-off in years as concerns about the Chinese
economy weighed. On Monday, Chinese shares slumped 7 percent,
triggering a domestic trading halt and a sharp sell-off in U.S.
and European markets.
    * Bullion is often seen as a alternative investment during
times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty, though
safe-haven rallies tend to be short-lived.
    * Gold slid 10 percent last year on fears higher U.S. rates
would lower demand for the non-interest-paying asset, while
boosting the dollar. A stronger greenback makes
dollar-denominated gold costlier for holders of other
currencies.
    * The Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates for the first time
in nearly a decade last month. It is expected to hike rates
further this year. 
    * The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee will
release the minutes of its December policy meeting later on
Wednesday. Bullion traders will be eyeing the minutes for clues
about the outlook for the Fed's rate hike path.   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks were subdued early on Wednesday as
floundering crude oil prices continued to dampen risk sentiment,
while the dollar and yen drew support from anxiety over global
growth and geopolitical risk stemming from Iran-Saudi tensions.
    * Oil dropped over 2 percent towards its 11-year low on
Tuesday, as traders shrugged off growing tensions between two of
the world's biggest oil producers and focused instead on a
stronger dollar and swelling U.S. crude inventories.
        
    PRICES AT 0046 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold         1077.8    0.54     0.05
 Spot silver        13.99    0.03     0.21
 Spot platinum      890.7     2.3     0.26
 Spot palladium     533.5   -0.81    -0.15
 Comex gold          1077    -1.4    -0.13
 Comex silver      13.975   0.004     0.03
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
