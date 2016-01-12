PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after 2-day decline, China concerns support

* Gold firms on concerns over China’s economic growth

* Analyst bearish on gold on U.S. interest rate increase (Updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday, snapping two sessions of decline, as concerns over China’s economic growth and pressure on stock markets rekindled the safe-haven status of the precious metal.

Asian stocks held near four-year lows and crude oil prices approached a 20 percent drop in less than two weeks as investors worried over the extent of China’s economic slowdown and its impact on emerging markets.

Spot gold firmed 0.1 percent to $1,095 an ounce by 0633 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to$1,094.

“For gold, I‘m looking for a bearish case at $950 an ounce, driven by higher Fed fund rate to 1.25-1.5 percent and overall dollar strength,” said OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan.

“Still, gold behaves like a safe haven at this juncture given risk aversion on Chinese equity markets and low oil prices.”

China’s main stock indexes each dropped more than 5 percent on Monday. Oil prices have fallen to new 12-year lows, as concerns over China hurt commodity prices broadly.

Right from the beginning of 2016, markets have been rocked by plunges in Chinese stocks, the yuan’s fall and subsequent heavy intervention by the Chinese authorities.

The chaotic moves have led to worries China’s economy may be in for tough time rather than stabilising as some had hoped.

China is the world’s biggest consumer of gold at around 1,000 tonnes a year.

The yellow metal is often seen as an alternative investment during times of financial uncertainty, although safe-haven rallies tend to be short-lived.

The gain in gold prices is likely to be capped by concerns that higher U.S. rates would lower demand for the non-interest-paying asset, while boosting the dollar. The Fed raised rates in December and attention has shifted to how many hikes will follow in 2016.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said there may not be enough fresh data on inflation to support another U.S. rate hike by March.

Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, rose 0.69 percent on Friday, data from the fund showed.

Palladium hit its lowest since August 2010 at $460 per ounce. Silver dipped 0.2 percent at $13.82 an ounce, while platinum lost 1.5 percent at $830.8 an ounce. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies and Gopakumar Warrier)