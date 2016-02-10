FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near highest in 7-1/2 months on safe-haven demand
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 10, 2016 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near highest in 7-1/2 months on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold was holding near a
7-1/2-month high on Wednesday as risk aversion sent investors to
the safe-haven asset amid a tumble in global stock markets and
concerns over the global economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,190.81 an
ounce by 0042 GMT. The metal had climbed to $1,200.60 on Monday,
the highest since June 2015. 
    * U.S. gold futures eased 0.6 percent to $1,191.40
after recent gains. Spot silver rose 0.2 percent to
$15.26 an ounce, not far from a three-month high of $15.46
reached on Monday.
    * Bullion has recently rallied along with other safe-haven
assets such as the Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries.
    * Equity markets were hit hard early in the week by worries
about the health of the euro zone banking sector, with a very
easy monetary policy seen crimping bank profits and consequently
their ability to repay debt.
    * Asian stocks dipped early on Wednesday amid banking sector
concerns, while European shares plunged for a second straight
day on Tuesday. 
    * The dollar nursed losses around 3-1/2-month lows on
Wednesday, pressured by the spectre of a global economic
slowdown as European banks struggled to fend off growing doubts
over their health and as oil prices slipped back. 
    * A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper
for foreign currency holders. 
    * The price rally in gold has hurt demand from physical
buyers of the metal. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.21 percent to
702.03 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Gold prices in India slipped to a record discount as
traders struggled to draw buyers. Dealers were offering a record
discount of up to $25 an ounce. 
    * Markets will be eyeing Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's address to the U.S. Congress later in the session for
fresh cues. Investors will be looking for clues on the pace at
which the U.S. central bank would be increasing interest rates.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    PRICES AT 0042 GMT
 Metal              Last      Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold           1190.81     2.35       0.2
 Spot silver          15.257    0.025      0.16
 Spot platinum         931.4     -0.8     -0.09
 Spot palladium       517.26     3.96      0.77
 Comex gold           1191.4     -7.2      -0.6
 Comex silver          15.28   -0.169     -1.09
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.