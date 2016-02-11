FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold jumps to 8-1/2 month peak on U.S. rate hike outlook
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 11, 2016 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps to 8-1/2 month peak on U.S. rate hike outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gold climbed more than 1
percent to its highest in 8-1/2 months on Thursday after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stressed that U.S. interest rates
would rise gradually. 
    The Fed is unlikely to reverse its plan to raise interest
rates further this year, but tighter credit markets, volatile
financial markets, and uncertainty over Chinese economic growth
have raised risks to the U.S. economy, Yellen told U.S.
lawmakers on Wednesday. 
    A slowing of rate hikes could help bullion, keeping down the
opportunity cost to hold it.
    Spot gold jumped to $1,213 an ounce, its highest
since May 22, before paring gains to trade up 0.9 percent at
$1,208.27 by 0059 GMT.
    U.S. gold rose to $1,215.30, a near-nine-month peak.
    "Yellen made it clear that while the Fed still expects to
continue on its gradual tightening path, policy was not on a
pre-set course and would respond appropriately to developments,"
ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that gold prices will likely
get some support from the dovish Fed outlook.
    Bullion was also supported by safe-haven demand. Asian
shares sputtered on Thursday as Yellen's tone of guarded
optimism led to an indecisive finish for Wall Street.
 
    Her comments also hurt the dollar, which fell to its lowest
since October against a basket of major currencies. 
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semi-annual
monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee

    PRICES AT 0059 GMT       
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1208.27    11.16     0.93
 Spot silver          15.34    0.064     0.42
 Spot platinum       932.99     0.75     0.08
 Spot palladium         521     1.28     0.25
 Comex gold          1208.8     14.2     1.19
 Comex silver        15.385    0.103     0.67
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.