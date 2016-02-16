FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slumps below $1,200, risk appetite dents safe-haven demand
#Gold Market Report
February 16, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slumps below $1,200, risk appetite dents safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold falls for third day, pulling away from one-year top
    * Asian shares continue to gain, dollar climbs
    * Goldman Sachs recommends shorting gold

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gold stretched its losses into
the third session and tumbled below $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday,
as easing concerns over the global economy buoyed stocks and
hurt safe-haven demand for the metal.
    Bullion's three-day loss of 4 percent, its biggest such drop
in seven months, takes the precious metal further away from a
one-year high that was recorded last week, and threatens to undo
a rally that has seen prices gain 13 percent so far this year.
    Goldman Sachs's recommendation to short gold, prompted by
the bank's belief that the recent fear-induced rally has been
overdone, added to the bearish sentiment. 
    Spot gold fell to a session low of $1,190.40 an
ounce, before paring some losses to trade down 0.8 percent at
$1,199.96 by 0738 GMT. The metal slid 2.3 percent on Monday, its
biggest slump since July.
    "The (precious metals) complex has benefited from the recent
global risk-off attitude and heightened volatility. However, a
pull-back was inevitable at some stage," said James Gardiner,
trader, MKS Group. 
    U.S. gold futures also fell, hitting a session low
of $1,191.50. Silver dropped more than 1 percent.
    Spot gold may fall more to $1,178, Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao said. 
    A correction in gold prices had been expected as the metal
had risen quickly over a short period of time. It gained $200
from its January lows to year-high last week, when it also
posted its best week since 2011. 
    On Thursday, gold hit a year-high of $1,260.60 as concerns
over the health of the banking sector and fears of a global
slowdown prompted investors to steer clear of equities and buy
safe-haven gold.
    But world stocks rose sharply on Monday as China's central
bank fixed the yuan at a much stronger rate and oil cemented
recent gains, easing fears of global deflation. 
    Asian shares extended their gains on Tuesday on a
combination of stabilising Chinese markets, a rebound in oil
prices and solid U.S. consumption data. 
    The dollar pulled away from multi-month lows against the yen
and euro, and jumped nearly 1 percent against a basket of major
currencies. 
    "Fears around China, oil and negative interest rates have
likely been overstated in the gold price and other financial
markets," Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding that it expects
gold to fall to $1,100 an ounce in three months. 
    Top consumer China's return from a week-long holiday did not
help either. Chinese investors sold into gold's rally, a sign
they do not expect prices to go much higher and cannot be
counted on to support the market, with post-Lunar New Year
demand set to falter. 

    PRICES AT 0738 GMT     
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1199.96   -9.34    -0.77
 Spot silver       15.268  -0.063    -0.41
 Spot platinum     933.51    1.26     0.14
 Spot palladium     508.5      -3    -0.59
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
