PRECIOUS-Gold dips for fourth day as equities consolidate
#Gold Market Report
February 17, 2016 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips for fourth day as equities consolidate

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses to a
fourth session on Wednesday as calm in the global stock markets
curbed demand for the safe-haven asset that had rallied last
week to its highest in a year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,196.76 an
ounce by 0048 GMT, after losing nearly 4 percent in the last
three sessions. It dropped to a session low of $1,190.40 on
Tuesday before recovering slightly. 
    * The metal is still up nearly 13 percent for the year,
making it the best performing asset this year.
    * Global equity markets rallied on Tuesday as investors
engaged in bargain-hunting and shrugged off a downturn in oil
prices after hopes for an agreement among top producers to
freeze output faded. The dollar rose against a basket of major
currencies. 
    * Asian shares were taking a breather on Wednesday, looking
to consolidate two sessions of solid gains as risk appetites
showed some resilience. 
    * The stabilisation of the stock markets, after a rout last
week on concerns over the health of the global economy, has
taken the shine off bullion, which hit a one-year high of $1,260
last week.     
    * John Paulson, one of the world's most influential gold
investors, slashed his bets on bullion at the end of last year,
just before the beleaguered market took off for its biggest
rally in years, a federal filing showed on Tuesday. 
    * The hedge fund Paulson & Co, led by the longtime gold
bull, cut its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold
exchange-traded fund, by 37 percent in the fourth quarter.
 
    * Investors will be eyeing minutes of the Federal Reserve's
Jan. 26-27 meeting to be released later on Wednesday to gauge
the U.S. central bank's view of the economy and how quickly it
could raise interest rates.
    * On Tuesday, the Fed's Neel Kashkari said he sees a gradual
increase in interest rates, while Philadelphia Fed President
Patrick Harker said the Fed may be wise to await more evidence
of higher U.S. inflation before raising rates again. 
    * Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the central bank
should be "unhurried" as it considers when to again hike
interest rates given problems overseas and financial market
volatility.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen retook some ground against the dollar on Wednesday
as a recent rebound in crude oil prices fizzled and revived
demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan 
    1330 U.S. Building permits Jan 
    1415 U.S. Industrial output Jan 
    1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Jan. 26-27 meeting

    PRICES AT 0048 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold        1196.76     -3.2     -0.27
 Spot silver       15.181   -0.044     -0.29
 Spot platinum      930.4     3.41      0.37
 Spot palladium    507.65      2.6      0.51
 Comex gold        1197.6    -10.6     -0.88
 Comex silver       15.21   -0.124     -0.81
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
