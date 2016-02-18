FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold dips on higher stocks; Fed minutes offer some support
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 18, 2016 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on higher stocks; Fed minutes offer some support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Thursday
following a bounce in equities, but losses were cushioned by
overnight gains that helped the metal snap a three-day losing
streak on bets the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of U.S.
interest rate hikes.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,206.99 an
ounce by 0034 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent on Wednesday.    
    * Fed policymakers worried last month that a global slowdown
and financial market selloff could hurt the U.S. economy and
considered changing the central bank's planned interest rate
hike path for 2016.
    * Although most of the policymakers still expected to raise
rates this year and even discussed a hike at the Jan. 26-27
policy meeting, they were divided over how to interpret the
financial market volatility, according to the minutes from the
meeting released on Wednesday. 
    * Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Wednesday reduced its
forecast for the number of times the Fed will raise U.S.
interest rates this year to two from its earlier projection of
three to four due to recent market turbulence. 
    * A slower rate hike pace could boost demand for
non-interest-paying bullion.
    * But gains from the Fed comments were capped by higher
stocks that dented safe-haven demand for the metal. 
    * Asian stocks rose on Thursday, while U.S. shares advanced
for the third straight day on Wednesday as the jump in oil
prices boosted energy shares. 
    * Bullion had rallied to a one-year high of $1,260.60 last
week on the back of a turmoil in stock markets and concerns over
the health of the global economy.  
    * India is planning to auction at least three gold mines in
2016, a top government official said, opening up the sector to
private firms for the first time ever in a bid to slash imports
of the metal that cost the government $36 billion last year.
   
    * Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest
gold producer, on Wednesday cut its 2016 total gold production
forecast.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The Canadian dollar held at two-week highs early on
Thursday, having benefited hugely from a jump in oil prices. The
dollar and euro remained in consolidation mode against the yen,
having found a floor at multi-month lows last week. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0130 China Consumer prices Jan 
    0130 China Producer prices Jan 
    0900 Euro zone Current account Dec 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Feb 
    1500 U.S. Leading index Jan

    PRICES AT 0034 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1206.99    -1.77     -0.15
 Spot silver        15.281   -0.007     -0.05
 Spot platinum      939.49    -3.14     -0.33
 Spot palladium     513.47     2.22      0.43
 Comex gold         1207.9     -3.5     -0.29
 Comex silver       15.305   -0.072     -0.47
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

