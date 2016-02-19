FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold firm above $1,200 as lower equities stoke safe-haven bids
#Gold Market Report
February 19, 2016 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firm above $1,200 as lower equities stoke safe-haven bids

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near $1,230 an
ounce on Friday, largely holding sharp overnight gains as a drop
in U.S. equities stoked fresh safe-haven demand for the metal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,229.84 an ounce
by 0045 GMT, after gaining 2 percent on Thursday. 
    * For the week, gold is down 0.7 percent, snapping a
four-week winning streak as the metal gave back some gains after
climbing to a one-year high last week.     
    * On Thursday, U.S. equities snapped a three-day rally,
while European equities fell back in a choppy session after
climbing to a two-week high earlier in the session. 
    * Other safe-haven assets also rose, with the yen hitting a
fresh 2-1/2 year high on the euro. 
    * Inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs),
holdings of which have already risen this year by more than they
fell in the whole of 2015, showed investor appetite for bullion
has sharpened.
    * Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold ETF, rose
0.38 percent to 713.63 tonnes on Thursday.
    * Gold is also being supported by rising speculation that
the Federal Reserve would not be able to hike U.S. interest
rates due to concerns about the global economy and financial
volatility.
    * Economists polled by Reuters now see just two rate hikes
this year. Traders are betting even odds at best of a single
rate hike. 
    * San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Thursday
that U.S. central bank should stick with its plan to raise
interest rates gradually. 
    * In the physical markets, Asian gold demand slowed this
week as consumers opted to wait out the metal's biggest rally in
years, with discounts in key consumer India hitting a record
high as some investors cashed-out holdings. [nL3N15X3EP
    * Switzerland's gold exports fell to a three-month low in
January as combined shipments to China and Hong Kong fell
sharply from the previous month's highly elevated level.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany Producer prices Jan 
    1330 U.S. Consumer prices Jan 
    1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Feb 
    1630 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Jan
    
    PRICES AT 0045 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1229.84    -2.11    -0.17
 Spot silver         15.419     0.01     0.06
 Spot platinum       939.24    -4.16    -0.44
 Spot palladium      500.75     0.32     0.06
 Comex gold          1230.8      4.5     0.37
 Comex silver        15.445    0.013     0.08
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
