PRECIOUS-Stronger stocks, dollar push down gold to near $1,200
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
#Gold Market Report
February 23, 2016 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Stronger stocks, dollar push down gold to near $1,200

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gold nursed heavy losses on
Tuesday, as strength in the dollar and equities triggered a
sell-off in the safe-haven metal and sent it towards the key
$1,200 an ounce level. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,207.80 an ounce by 0038
GMT, after losing 1.6 percent in the previous session. Bullion
fell to a session low of $1,201.63 on Monday, far below the
one-year high of $1,260.60 hit earlier this month. 
    * U.S. gold futures were little changed after
declining 1.7 percent overnight.
    * Global stocks rallied on Monday, backed by a rise in oil
and commodity prices, while Asian shares rose to a seven-week
high early on Tuesday. The dollar rose nearly 1 percent against
a basket of major currencies. 
    * The volatility index, which measures implied
volatility of stock options and is often seen as an investor
fear gauge, fell below 20 percent, hitting the lowest closing
level since early January.
    * Gold has rallied this year largely on the back of turmoil
in the stock markets and concerns over the global economy. But
the metal has given back some of the gains as markets have
stabilised. 
    * It could be vulnerable to more corrections if stock
markets strengthen further. 
    * Investor flows into bullion funds continued to show
bullishness.   
    * Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, rose 2.64 percent to 752.29 tonnes on
Monday, the highest since March 2015. 
    * The 19.33-tonne inflow matches Friday's increase, which
was the fund's biggest single-day inflow since August 2011.
    * The fund's inflows since the beginning of the year have
already surpassed outflows for the whole of 2015. 
    * Among other precious metals, silver was trading
near a two-week low of $14.90 an ounce reached on Monday.
Platinum was trading just above a two-week low, while
palladium held steady. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q4 
    0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb 
    1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Dec 
    1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan 
    1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb

    PRICES AT 0038 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1207.8    -0.56    -0.05
 Spot silver        15.195    0.025     0.16
 Spot platinum      924.49    -2.01    -0.22
 Spot palladium      494.9     1.15     0.23
 Comex gold         1208.9     -1.2     -0.1
 Comex silver       15.205    0.021     0.14
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
