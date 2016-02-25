FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as stocks struggle; bullion funds see more inflows
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 25, 2016 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as stocks struggle; bullion funds see more inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold fell early on Thursday as
investors cautiously watched volatile stock and oil markets for
cues, but stayed above $1,200 an ounce, drawing some support
from flows into bullion funds. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,226.40 an ounce
by 0043 GMT.
    * On Wednesday, gold had risen as much as 2 percent to
$1,252.91 as lower oil prices dragged down stocks. But the metal
gave up most of its gains to close up 0.2 percent higher as
crude turned higher, lifting stocks, after data showed U.S.
gasoline demand spiked.
    * Other safe-haven assets such as Treasuries also reversed
course after the bounce in crude. 
    * A gauge of equities across the globe closed lower on
lingering concern about economic growth. Asian shares got off to
a shaky start on Thursday in the face of a fragile recovery in
volatile crude oil. 
    * Gold's 16 percent rally this year has been fuelled by
safe-haven bids as global equities tumbled. The metal hit a
one-year top of $1,260.60 two weeks ago.
    * An increase in money flowing into bullion-backed exchange
traded funds (ETF) has also supported the rally. 
    * Inflows into SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold ETF,
since the beginning of the year have already surpassed outflows
for the whole of 2015. The increase in assets so
far are also the highest since 2010. 
    * On Wednesday, holdings of the fund rose again to 760.32
tonnes, its highest since March 2015. 
    * Gold is also finding support from increasing expectations
that the Federal Reserve will not further raise U.S. interest
rates this year after hiking rates for the first time in nearly
a decade in December.
    * Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday that
his more downbeat assessment of the central bank's path of rate
hikes will be reflected at the next policy meeting in March.
 
    * Kaplan is among a growing number of Fed officials who have
said the U.S. central bank may have to halt further interest
rate hikes amid tightening financial conditions and slow
progress toward the Fed reaching its 2-percent inflation target.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Mar 
    0930 Britain GDP 2nd release Q4 
    1000 Euro zone Inflation final Jan 
    1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Jan 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Dec

    PRICES AT 0043 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1226.4    -2.56    -0.21
 Spot silver        15.219   -0.025    -0.16
 Spot platinum       937.7     -0.3    -0.03
 Spot palladium      485.5      0.5      0.1
 Comex gold         1227.4    -11.7    -0.94
 Comex silver        15.23   -0.067    -0.44
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.