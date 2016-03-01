FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
March 1, 2016 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on safe-haven bids, fund inflows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a second
straight session on Tuesday as global economic concerns spurred
safe-haven demand and assets in the top bullion fund reached the
highest since 2014.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,240.40 an ounce
by 0045 GMT, after rising 1.3 percent in the previous session. 
    * The metal, which logged its best month in four years in
February with a 10.8 percent gain, has been one of the best
performing assets this year amid a turmoil in the wider markets.
    * Asian shares rose slightly in early trade on Tuesday, with
sentiment bolstered by China's easing move and gains in oil
prices but also constrained by lacklustre U.S. and European data
that kept concerns about global growth momentum alive.
    * The People's Bank of China on Monday cut its reserve
requirement ratio, or the amount of cash that banks must hold as
reserves, by 50 basis points. 
    * Downbeat U.S. data revived concerns about the strength of
the economy. Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell
to their lowest level in a year in January, while the Chicago
Purchasing Manager Index - a leading indicator of the U.S.
economy - contracted to 47.6 in February. 
    * Global economic concerns have prompted investors to
channel money into gold.
    * Assets of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.95 percent to 777.27
tonnes on Monday, the highest since September 2014.
    * American Eagle gold coin sales in February more than
quadrupled year-over-year as bullion prices surged, U.S. Mint
data showed on Monday, confirming anecdotal information that the
rally has spurred a flurry of demand. 
    * In the physical markets, India has reintroduced a local
sales tax on gold jewellery after a gap of four years, on top of
record import duty, in a move officials hope will dampen demand
for the precious metal in the world's second biggest consumer.
 
    * Indian jewellers will go on indefinite strike from Tuesday
in protest over the reintroduction of the sales tax.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 

    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Feb 
    0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Feb 
    0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Feb 
    0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Feb 
    0855 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Feb 
    0855 Germany Unemployment rate Feb 
    0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Feb 
    1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jan 
    1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan 
    1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Feb
    
    PRICES AT 0045 GMT
 Metal              Last      Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold            1240.4     2.64      0.21
 Spot silver          14.918    0.038      0.26
 Spot platinum        931.24     1.25      0.13
 Spot palladium        491.5     1.25      0.25
 Comex gold           1241.5      7.1      0.58
 Comex silver          14.93    0.034      0.23
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
    
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

