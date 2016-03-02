FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses on robust U.S. data, higher stocks
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 2, 2016 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses on robust U.S. data, higher stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Gold dipped for a second
session on Wednesday as global equities and the dollar rose
after strong U.S. manufacturing data that rekindled speculation
of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,230 an ounce by
0053 GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent in the previous session. 
    * Upbeat U.S. manufacturing data and another jump in oil
prices on Tuesday pushed a leading stocks gauge, MSCI's global
gauge of equity markets, to its highest in
nearly two months.
    * Data on Tuesday showed U.S. manufacturing appeared to
stabilize in February, with production accelerating and new
orders holding steady at higher levels. The economic outlook was
further bolstered by another report on construction spending
that scaled a more than eight-year high in January. 
    * The U.S. dollar rebounded against the yen and hit
one-month highs against the euro on Tuesday. 
    * Gold has gained 16 percent so far this year as turmoil in
equity markets and concerns over the global economy triggered
speculation that the Fed will not raise U.S. interest rates any
further this year. The U.S. central bank hiked rates for the
first time in nearly a decade in December. 
    * Investors will be watching more U.S. data to gauge the
strength of the economy, with the most important one being U.S.
nonfarm payrolls on Friday. 
    * For now, gold was seeing support from flows into
bullion-backed exchange traded funds (ETF).
    * Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold ETF,
rose 1.15 percent to 786.20 tonnes on Tuesday, the highest since
September 2014.    
    * In physical markets, India's gold imports in January
surged 62 percent compared with the same period last year, news
agency NewsRise Financial reported on Tuesday citing a
government official. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen nursed broad losses early in Asia on Wednesday,
having suffered a big reversal overnight as traders in London
and New York took a brighter view on the global economy and
dumped the safe-haven Japanese currency.
    * Asian shares look set to test February highs on Wednesday.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1000 Euro zone Producer prices Jan 
    1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb 
    1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Feb

    PRICES AT 0053 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold           1230    -1.86    -0.15
 Spot silver       14.808   -0.035    -0.24
 Spot platinum     932.74    -6.06    -0.65
 Spot palladium    513.35    -2.51    -0.49
 Comex gold          1231      0.2     0.02
 Comex silver       14.82    0.064     0.43
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.