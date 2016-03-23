FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Spot gold steady as safe-haven trade offsets dollar gains
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
#Gold Market Report
March 23, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Spot gold steady as safe-haven trade offsets dollar gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 23 (Reuters) - Spot gold was steady on
Wednesday, with the impact of a stronger dollar offsetting a
slight swell in the metal's safe-haven appeal after the bomb
attacks in Belgium. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was trading flat at $1,248.20 an ounce by
0034 GMT, with trade expected to wind down ahead of the Easter
holiday which starts on Friday. Prices have been trading in a
narrowing band of $1,240-$1,270 for the past week.  
    * U.S. gold was also flat at $1,248.90.
    * The U.S. central bank has become so cautious about raising
interest rates at even a moderate pace that the once-fringe
preference of one of its most dovish policymakers for super-slow
interest-rate increases has gone mainstream. 
    * Venezuela exported about 443 million Swiss francs ($456
million) worth of gold to Switzerland in February, data showed
on Tuesday, as the South American country's central bank carried
out swaps to receive cash due to a biting economic crisis.
    * The arrest of an Iranian gold trader whom Turkish
prosecutors placed at the heart of a Turkish government graft
scandal two years ago hit shares in a state-run bank on Tuesday
and raised opposition hopes that new light would be shed on a
case it said was covered up. 
    * Switzerland became a net importer of platinum once again
in February, data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on
Tuesday, as shipments from major producer South Africa ticked
up.
    * Platinum traded up 0.5 percent at $993.55, while
palladium was little changed at $602.65.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets were little changed, regrouping from
early losses while government bonds eased from higher levels on
Tuesday following the attacks on the airport and a rush-hour
metro train in Brussels. 
    
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
    1400 U.S. New home sales Feb
    
    

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
