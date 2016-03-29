FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above one-month low on softer dollar, weak U.S. data
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
March 29, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above one-month low on softer dollar, weak U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - Gold clung to small
overnight gains on Tuesday to hold above a one-month low,
supported by a softer dollar and weak U.S. economic data that
dented expectations of an immediate hike in U.S. interest rates.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,221.40 an ounce
by 0033 GMT. The metal had fallen to a one-month low of
$1,208.15 on Monday, before closing the day up 0.4 percent.
    * Bullion was in demand after the dollar fell on
disappointing data on the U.S. economy. 
    * Data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose
in February and inflation retreated, suggesting the Federal
Reserve could remain cautious about raising interest rates this
year even as the labour market rapidly tightens.  
    * Following the weak data, economists slashed their
first-quarter gross domestic product growth estimates, while the
dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies. 
    * The disappointing outcome dimmed expectations for an
imminent hike in U.S. interest rates, which some Fed officials
last week said could be as early as next month if the economy
maintained its momentum.
    * Last week, hawkish comments from several Fed officials put
investors on guard for the possibility of at least two rates
increases this year, triggering a widespread correction across
commodities and bolstering the dollar.
    * Markets will be eyeing a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen
to the Economic Club of New York. She is due to speak on the
economic outlook and monetary policy at 1620 GMT on Tuesday.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Jan 
    1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Mar 
    1620 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks on U.S. 
economic outlook and monetary policy before an 
Economic Club of New York luncheon

    PRICES AT 0033 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold           1221.4     0.75     0.06
 Spot silver          15.23    0.013     0.09
 Spot platinum        943.5     1.51     0.16
 Spot palladium       568.3      0.8     0.14
 Comex gold          1221.9      1.8     0.15
 Comex silver         15.23     0.04     0.26
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

