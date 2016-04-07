FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up on Fed caution over rates; higher equities cap gains
#Gold Market Report
April 7, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up on Fed caution over rates; higher equities cap gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up on Thursday
after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting
showed caution over higher U.S. interest rates, but the metal's
gains were capped by strength in global equities. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,224.86 an
ounce by 0047 GMT.
    * Bullion slid 0.7 percent on Wednesday as global equity
markets posted solid gains, aided by a climb in oil prices and a
surge in healthcare stocks. 
    * Stronger equities dent the safe-haven appeal of gold.
    * Weakness in the dollar supported gold. The greenback
wallowed close to a 17-month low against the yen on
Thursday. 
    * Minutes from the Fed's March 15-16 policy meeting released
on Wednesday showed that policymakers debated whether an
interest rate hike would be needed in April though a consensus
emerged that risks from a global economic slowdown warranted a
cautious approach. 
    * Policymakers had signalled at the close of that meeting
that they expected to raise rates twice in 2016 but the timing
of the hikes still appears up in the air. 
    * After the minutes, traders added slightly to bets that the
Fed will raise rates earlier than December, the timing that had
been expected before the release.
    * Gold, which is sensitive to rate increases as they lift
the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-yielding metal,
posted its biggest quarterly rise in nearly 30 years in the
first three months of 2016 as expectations for rate rises faded.
    * Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.51 percent to 819.60
tonnes on Wednesday, the first inflow in nearly two weeks.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0645 France Trade data Feb 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1900 U.S. Consumer credit Feb 
    2130 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen participates in a
conversation with current and former Federal Reserve 
chairmen

    PRICES AT 0047 GMT    
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1224.86     3.01     0.25
 Spot silver          15.06    0.004     0.03
 Spot platinum        947.2      5.2     0.55
 Spot palladium         541        1     0.19
 Comex gold          1226.3      2.5      0.2
 Comex silver         15.09    0.036     0.24
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
