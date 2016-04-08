FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best week in five on cautious Fed, softer dollar
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 8, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best week in five on cautious Fed, softer dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Gold held near a two-week
high on Friday and was set to post its strongest week in five as
the Federal Reserve's caution over raising U.S. interest rates
and weakness in the dollar burnished the metal's appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.3 percent to $1,237.10 an
ounce by 0048 GMT, but was not too far from a two-week high of
$1,243.50 hit in the previous session. For the week, the metal
has gained 1.3 percent. 
    * The dollar slumped to a 17-month low against the yen on
Thursday on a cautious Fed, while global growth concerns knocked
down equities. 
    * Minutes from the Fed's March policy meeting released on
Wednesday showed policymakers debated whether an interest rate
hike would be needed in April, although a consensus emerged that
risks from a global economic slowdown warranted a cautious
approach. 
    * A slower pace in hiking rates would boost
non-interest-paying gold, while hurting the dollar.
    * Markets were closely watching comments from Fed officials
for clues about the timing of any rate hikes. 
    * Gold rose 16 percent in the first quarter of the year, its
best quarterly performance in nearly 30 years, on speculation
the Fed may delay hiking rates.
    * The U.S. economy is on a solid course and still on track
to warrant further interest rate hikes, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
said on Thursday.
    * San Francisco Fed President John Williams said Thursday
that at least two interest-rate hikes this year is the "right
course" so long as the U.S. economy continues to grow,
businesses add jobs, and inflation picks up as he expects.
 
    * The Fed could stoke financial instability and set the
stage for a recession if it waits too long to raise interest
rates further, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on
Thursday. 
    * A steep rise in gold prices may have given hope to a
battered mining industry in 2016, but after four tough years
producers in Africa are still too wary to call the bad times
over.   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600 Germany Trade data Feb 
    0645 France Industrial output Feb 
    0830 Britain Industrial output Feb 
    1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Feb

    PRICES AT 0048 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1237.1    -3.19    -0.26
 Spot silver       15.196   -0.014    -0.09
 Spot platinum      956.1      4.1     0.43
 Spot palladium     535.5      2.5     0.47
 Comex gold        1239.2      1.7     0.14
 Comex silver       15.19    0.032     0.21
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.