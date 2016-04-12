FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-wk high as dollar struggles amid US rate outlook
April 12, 2016

PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-wk high as dollar struggles amid US rate outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Gold jumped to a three-week
peak on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will not
raise U.S. interest rates soon and as the dollar traded close to
its lowest in nearly eight months. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose to $1,259.66 an ounce early on
Tuesday, its highest since March 18. However, it pared gains to
trade down 0.2 percent at $1,254.70 an ounce by 0036 GMT, on
profit-taking following a 1.4-percent overnight gain. 
    * U.S. gold futures also climbed to a three-week top
of $1,261.90.
    * The dollar on Monday slumped to its lowest since August
against a basket of major currencies and a 17-month low against
the Japanese yen.
    * A softer greenback bolsters demand for dollar-denominated
currencies. 
    * The U.S. currency has been on the back foot since Fed
Chair Janet Yellen last month doused expectations for hikes in
U.S. interest rates anytime soon.
    * Scaled-back expectations for further monetary tightening
this year helped gold to its best quarter in nearly 30 years in
the three months to March, after the U.S. central bank raised
rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade.
    * Gold has also been buoyed by safe-haven demand. 
    * Weak economic data and uncertainty over U.S. monetary
policy has contributed to risk aversion, boosting investor
appetite for bullion and other assets perceived as safer stores
of value, including the Japanese yen.
    * Asian stocks made a subdued start on Tuesday, with
Japanese shares dipping on a bullish yen. 
    * In the physical markets, more than half of Indian
jewellers reopened their shops on Monday after keeping them
closed for nearly six weeks in protest over the reintroduction
of excise duty on gold jewellery. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600 Germany Wholesale price index Mar 
    0830 Britain Consumer prices Mar 
    1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Mar 
    1230 U.S. Import prices Mar 
    1230 U.S. Export prices Mar 
    1800 U.S. Federal budget Mar

    PRICES AT 0036 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change    Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1254.7     -2.85    -0.23
 Spot silver        15.846    -0.054    -0.34
 Spot platinum      986.87     -1.13    -0.11
 Spot palladium      545.8       0.8     0.15
 Comex gold         1256.9      -1.1    -0.09
 Comex silver       15.865    -0.111    -0.69
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

