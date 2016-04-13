FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but still near 3-week high
Hurricane Harvey
#Gold Market Report
April 12, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but still near 3-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet point to show gold prices dropped 0.2
percent on Tuesday, not rose 1.4 percent)
    SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Gold eased below a
three-week high on Wednesday as the dollar regained some ground
from the yen and equities climbed higher, but the metal remained
a favourite amid uncertainties in the global economy and timing
of a U.S. rate hike.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,254.10 an ounce
by 0041 GMT, following a 0.2 percent drop overnight.
    * The metal jumped to a three-week high of $1,262.60 on
Tuesday but pared some gains after the dollar strengthened.
    * The U.S. dollar rebounded against the safe-haven yen a day
after hitting its lowest level against the currency in roughly a
year and a half on greater risk appetite from gains in equity
and oil prices. 
     * Brent crude oil prices hit a four-month high and energy
equities rose on Tuesday after reports of an agreement between
two major producers to freeze output. 
    * The dollar has been on the back foot this year as
investors scaled back expectations of rate hikes by the Federal
Reserve, while concerns over global economic growth have hit
equities.
    * Fed policymakers signalled in December that four hikes
would probably be needed this year, though policymakers cut
their view in March to two rate increases for 2016. Markets are
factoring in only one rate hike.
    * The Fed could reasonably raise interest rates two or three
times this year, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said
on Tuesday, adding that he does not expect much market turmoil
when it does.
    * The Fed will likely have to raise interest rate around
four times this year, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said
on Tuesday. 
    * Elsewhere, growing confidence in gold's price rally is
underpinning investment demand for the metal in top consumer
China, driving inflows into bullion-backed funds and prompting
financial institutions to launch new products in the country.
    
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33 percent to
815.14 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    China Trade data Mar 
    0900 Euro zone Industrial production Feb 
    1230 U.S. Retail sales Mar 
    1400 U.S. Business inventories Feb
    
    PRICES AT 0041 GMT    
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1254.1    -1.46    -0.12
 Spot silver          16.1    -0.06    -0.37
 Spot platinum      998.59      2.6     0.26
 Spot palladium        546      1.5     0.28
 Comex gold         1256.4     -4.5    -0.36
 Comex silver        16.16   -0.062    -0.38
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
